Absolute Hosting – South Africa’s widest selection of AMD-powered services

Absolute Hosting is a leading South African hosting provider with a reputation of excellence.

It is known for consistently bringing the latest hosting technologies to the local market before its competitors, ensuring it remains on the cutting edge of the South African hosting industry.

This is particularly true of its AMD EPYC powered hosting servers. Absolute Hosting boasts the largest selection of AMD Powered Services in South Africa, including EPYC VPS servers, WordPress hosting, and cPanel hosting solutions.

Absolute Hosting has been the pioneer in bringing these AMD-powered hosting solutions to South Africa before its competitors – and we detail examples of this, below.

AMD EPYC Bergamo powered cloud computing servers

In 2023, Absolute Hosting introduced world-class Supermicro servers that were powered by the then-latest AMD EPYC Bergamo 9754 server CPUs.

These servers were optimised for cloud-native workloads and enabled Absolute Hosting to deliver unrivalled VPS hosting solutions to its South African clients.

Absolute Hosting sent MyBroadband one of these servers to test, and we experienced a major performance improvement over competing server CPUs when running cloud-native applications.

South Africa’s first NVMe cPanel hosting

In 2024, Absolute Hosting again disrupted South Africa’s hosting industry by launching the country’s first NVME-powered cPanel web hosting services.

These services offered substantial performance gains compared to legacy SSD cPanel hosting thanks to the superior hardware – including NVMe SSDs and the incredible AMD EPYC Genoa 9174F high-frequency CPUs.

support up to 5,000MB per second, compared to legacy SSDs, which support up to 550MB per second. AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs offer high-frequency performance that lets each hosting server process and compute requests substantially faster.

This hardware is further supported by cPanel hosting.

cPanel is the industry-leading, intuitive, web-based GUI that makes website, email, and DNS management simple.

AMD EPYC 9004 series VPS servers

In June 2024, Absolute Hosting added new AMD EPYC 9004 series VPS servers to its inventory thanks to its partnership with AMD and Supermicro.

This was an essential addition to Absolute Hosting’s range of servers, as this range of CPUs consumes much less power than competing CPUs from other brands.

Absolute Hosting’s Supermicro servers also use DDR5 memory for increased memory bandwidth, while the high-frequency AMD CPUs are ideal when running applications like PHP.

New AMD EPYC Turin servers

Absolute Hosting’s latest big announcement was the launch of AMD EPYC Turin servers in 2025.

These servers are unrivalled for their processing power, efficiency, and scalability – making them perfect for your high-performance VPS hosting, cloud computing, and high-performance workload needs.

We got our hands on these new servers and were stunned by their combination of performance and low power consumption.

As a leading provider of web hosting services, Absolute Hosting is dedicated to delivering unparalleled performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

Absolute Hosting hosts its infrastructure within Digital Parks Africa, Samrand – South Africa