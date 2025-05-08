The partnership between a Security Operations Centre (SOC) and the CISO

As the threat landscape continues to grow in scope and severity, companies are looking more and more towards the vital partnerships required to keep their security posture strong.

The partnership and collaboration between the Security Operations Centre (SOC) and the chief information security officer (CISO) is arguably one of the most important relationships in cybersecurity.

To ensure that a company fully appreciates and understands the role of both of these functions, we must look at the responsibilities of each and how they interact with each other.

Roles and responsibilities of the SOC and the CISO

A well-staffed and equipped SOC is responsible for the operational duties of cybersecurity. It proactively monitors, identifies, analyses and responds to security threats. SOCs execute on security playbooks to contain and remediate security threats.

The SOC is also a rich source of data-driven insights on the latest security threats and vulnerabilities.

SOCs serve as the frontline defence for the organisation and are normally the first to respond to security incidents.

The latest developments in cybersecurity strategies show that many traditional SOC operations are being expanded to encompass Unified Security Operations. This approach includes Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR).

The chief information security officer (CISO) can either be a full time c-suite employee, or an outsourced vCISO service. The CISO’s primary role is to provide strategic security guidance, planning, oversight and risk management.

A CISO ensures that the organisation’s security strategy and initiatives align with business objectives, while ensuring compliance and adherence to best practices.

How SOCs and CISOs support and collaborate with each other

There are many areas where the roles of the CISO and SOC complement each other.

Threat detection and response:

The SOC monitors, detects and responds to security incidents, while the CISO ensures that the SOC has access to the tools and strategies it needs to maintain maximum threat detection effectiveness. The CISO aligns security investments with security objectives.

Risk management:

SOCs report on real time security vulnerabilities and risks, while the CISO presents this information on an executive level for boards and other primary stakeholders. The CISO also priortises and analyses risks on a longer time frame.

Incident response:

The SOC executes on the security playbook to respond to incidents. The CISO will continuously monitor the effectiveness of security strategies and report to the c-suite. The CISO will then align the SOCs requirements and feedback with the objectives set by senior leadership.

Governance and compliance controls

The SOC is responsible for implementing the security controls and measures that ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The CISO is responsible for adapting security frameworks and maintaining regulatory and governance compliance. The strategy set by the CISO then translates to security controls implemented by the SOC.

Cybersecurity strategies

The security operations centre provides valuable data-driven insights during the course of its operations. These insights are then used by the CISO to develop long-term security strategies. The sharing of threat intelligence insights is arguably one of the best examples of collaboration between a SOC and a CISO.

Awareness and improvement

The SOC is well positioned to identify real-time weaknesses in security policies, which then allows the CISO to update security policies and implement training programmes.

Benefits of a strong SOC-CISO relationship

Although it can be costly for many organisations to have both an in-house SOC and CISO; the benefits of such a relationship are extensive:

Faster and more effective threat and incident response rates

Closer alignment between business objectives and security policies

Improved compliance with regulatory frameworks

Translating data-driven insights into real actions

Ensures that risk is managed proactively instead of reactively

Helps the organisation’s leadership understand security threats in simple business terms

A strong SOC-CISO relationship transforms cybersecurity from an IT function into a strategic business priority. It helps to maximise the organisation’s investments in security and demonstrate quantifiable return on investment (ROI).

