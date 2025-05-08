Huawei’s AI Contact Centre Reshapes Customer Engagements, Accelerating Digital Transformation for African Enterprises

During Converge Africa 2025 Summit, Huawei showcased its comprehensive portfolio of Artificial Intelligence Contact Center (AICC) solution.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Huawei aims to empower enterprises to enhance operational efficiency and use AI to enable enterprise revenue growth, transform customer service from a “cost center” to an “Intelligence operation center”, while accelerating digital transformation across Africa.

Huawei’s AICC solution is transforming customer engagement by enhancing efficiency, personalization, and service delivery through three key innovations:

AI-driven efficiency gains: Leveraging large language model (LLM)-powered agent copilots, Huawei AICC significantly boosts agent productivity, cutting average handling time (AHT) by 30%. Its generative AI-based Knowledge Manager Copilot automatically extracts and generates accurate Q&A pairs from extensive documentation, improving knowledge base creation timelines from weeks to days and achieving a knowledge adoption rate of over 80%.

The AICC Appliance, Huawei’s full-stack customer service solution, ensures data security, O&M efficiency, affordable costs, and high accuracy, helping efficient deployment of AI services on premise for enterprise customers.

Huawei AICC omni-channel solution facilitates customer experience improvement. By utilizing openness and cooperation, Huawei opens new customer journeys (e.g. Bot, TTS/ASR, Agent Copilot, Case Knowledge Base, Data Analysis, WEM etc.) to enable joint innovation with customers and partners. The AICC accurately addresses the personalized requirements of customers in various industries, and helps them shorten the time to market (TTM) by 50%.

You Jianguo, Director of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Software Business Dept

“As a leading global provider of AICC, Huawei has over 30 years of experience in the contact center domain,” You Jianguo, Director of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Software Business Dept, emphasized, “Huawei AICC currently supports more than 700,000 agents and 1500 enterprise customers worldwide, earning recognition as a Gartner Representative Vendor, and will continue to deliver efficient and intelligent service experiences for customers and partners, accelerating Africa’s digital transformation journey.”

Huawei Exhibition Booth

Huawei’s presence at the Converge Africa 2025 Summit draws enterprises to explore a digital-intelligent future for African businesses. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to adopt AI technologies into customer experience, deepen its commitment to African markets, and collaborate with partners to propel industries into an intelligent, digital era.