AUTO24: The digital platform reshaping South Africa’s used car industry

AUTO24 is South Africa’s fastest-growing digital marketplace for quality used cars, offering a seamless, end-to-end online experience for buyers and sellers alike.

At the heart of AUTO24 is a bold mission: to bring trust, transparency, and tech-driven convenience to the country’s used car industry – an industry historically known for paper trails and uncertainty.

Launched with the goal of making used vehicle transactions safer, faster, and more accessible, AUTO24 is built around the needs of modern South Africans who want to browse, buy, or sell vehicles entirely online – without the typical stress of in-person negotiations or dealership visits.

How AUTO24 Works

AUTO24’s digital platform empowers users to manage the entire process from the comfort of their homes:

Buyers can browse thousands of certified pre-owned vehicles, compare options, schedule test drives, apply for finance, and even sign paperwork – all through a fully secure, mobile-friendly interface.

Sellers benefit from instant vehicle valuations, a streamlined listing process, and the ability to connect with verified, pre-qualified buyers nationwide.

Every vehicle listed on the platform undergoes a comprehensive multi-point inspection and includes a full-service history report.

AUTO24 also offers buyers a 6-month mechanical warranty and a 7-day money-back guarantee – a level of after-sale confidence rarely seen in the used market.

A Data-Driven Approach to Vehicle Sales

At its core, AUTO24 leverages data and automation to simplify complex processes. From AI-powered pricing models to digital document management, the platform removes the guesswork from both pricing and paperwork – two areas that have historically made car buying and selling intimidating for many.

Additionally, users can explore tailor-made finance and insurance solutions within the platform, cutting down approval time and increasing convenience.

A Platform Built for South Africa

While global car marketplaces exist, AUTO24 has been designed with the South African market in mind. That means:

Support for region-specific pricing trends

Compatibility with local banking and regulatory systems

Inventory that includes locally assembled favourites like the VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Corolla, and bakkies like the Ford Ranger

With a deep understanding of what South Africans value – reliability, affordability, and service access – AUTO24 has tailored its offering to meet those needs while modernising the process.

Building Trust in a Digital Market

The used car sector is often clouded by buyer skepticism and unclear histories. AUTO24 combats that by being upfront – providing full visibility into vehicle condition, pricing, ownership records, and safety checks.

Every vehicle is certified before listing, and sellers are verified to ensure fraud prevention and compliance.

The platform also provides in-house support to guide users through every step of the journey – from first click to final handover.

Looking Ahead

AUTO24 is poised to be a major player in South Africa’s digital mobility ecosystem.

With a sharp focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and nationwide accessibility, the platform is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for consumers looking to buy or sell used vehicles in a smarter, safer way.

For more information or to explore the platform, visit AUTO24.co.za.