Vodacom eSIM available from Smartcall – Convenient and affordable

Smartcall is offering South Africans the ultimate solution for managing multiple phone numbers through a single device – a Vodacom eSIM.

Vodacom eSIMs replace traditional plastic SIM cards for your smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Instead of needing a plastic card, an eSIM uses the dedicated eSIM chips that are already embedded in many modern devices.

South Africans with multiple active phone numbers – such as personal and work lines – can then use their Vodacom eSIM to access up to eight virtual numbers on a single device.

You will no longer need separate devices for each SIM card, or to continuously swap out SIM cards.

Easy purchasing and registration

No matter which of these options you currently use, setting up your Vodacom eSIM requires that you follow a simple process.

When buying an eSIM from Smartcall, you’ll need to submit your ID, a selfie with you holding your ID and proof of residence no older than three months to RICA your Vodacom eSIM. The RICA is free of charge.

Once you have completed this process, Smartcall will RICA the eSIM in your name – allowing you to avoid the lengthy traditional RICA process.

You will receive a QR code via email, scan this with your phone to activate the eSIM.

Buy an eSIM from Smartcall

The Vodacom eSIM is now available from Smartcall for only R20.

At this remarkably low price, there’s no reason not to buy a Vodacom eSIM and benefit from its excellent functionality.

Smartcall also offers a wide range of airtime and data bundles that you can purchase for your Vodacom eSIM.

Click here to buy a Vodacom eSIM from Smartcall.

Click here to recharge bundles