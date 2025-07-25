Prventi makes cybersecurity training fun

Cybersecurity training is important for every company to remain secure in the digital age.

It ensures that employees don’t fall victim to scams and hackers – but many companies struggle to generate interest in cybersecurity training among their employees.

This can be because employees consider the training to be boring, or they are intimidated by its technical nature.

Prventi, one of South Africa’s top cybersecurity companies, solves this through its innovative training methodology that involves gamification – making the entire process more engaging and fun for your employees.

We detail this fresh new approach to cybersecurity training, below.

Training made fun

Prventi has found that weaving elements of competition, recognition, and real-time feedback into cybersecurity awareness training provides a marked increase in engagement and knowledge retention.

To facilitate this gamification, Prventi’s training programs include many systems commonly found in gaming and sports.

This includes a live leaderboard that lets employees compete for the top spot and gauge their performance against their peers.

Good performance will also earn employees points, badges, and virtual coins, providing instant feedback and recognition for hard work.

Such rewards are handed out with every module completed, each challenge that is overcome, and every training threat that is neutralised – so it won’t just be the select few highest performers earning all the rewards.

Employees can then use their hard-earned coins to buy character skins, power-ups, and wallpapers to customise their user experience.

Another key mechanic that makes Prventi cybersecurity training fun is learning streaks.

Employees will continue their learning streak for each defence boost completed and be inspired to maintain the streak – leading to faster and more enthusiastic learning.

The value of gamification

Prventi offers short and impactful cybersecurity lessons that tackle one topic at a time.

Combined with the engaging format of the system, companies will see immediate returns with lower incident rates and, therefore, minimal organisational downtime.

Gamification also cultivates a healthier and stronger security culture in your company as fun activities become second nature for your employees.

