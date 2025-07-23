Vodacom Business – South Africa’s most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider for two years running

Vodacom Business is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider.

This award is based on several key criteria that telecommunications providers must meet to be considered for the award.

These include having a large portfolio of solutions and services, high customer satisfaction, a strong market position, and a reputation for innovation.

Vodacom Business fulfilled all of these requirements and is the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider of the Year.

Notably, this follows from being chosen as the most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider in 2024, too.

How Vodacom Business won

Vodacom Business has won again thanks to its dedication to delivering the best possible services and resources to its clients.

This began with the business unit’s creation 17 years ago, and it has built a reputation as the go-to option for businesses looking for cutting-edge services ever since.

A key factor behind Vodacom Business’s success is having access to the resources of the main Vodacom Group.

This includes extensive infrastructure that provides a network of local and international points of presence through which Vodacom Business can offer superior solutions.

Leveraging these resources has also allowed Vodacom Business to develop various tailored solutions for its clients, including converged self-provisioned IP core, self-provisioned international capacity, IoT solutions, Cloud, Security, and Hosting in carrier-grade data centres.

The combination of these factors has allowed Vodacom Business to position itself as one of the core pillars in the technology space.

Based on this, Vodacom Business is the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider of the Year.