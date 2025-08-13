Why Vodacom Business is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider – and how it’s building the extraordinary

Vodacom Business is once again the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider, marking its second consecutive win.

But this recognition is more than just a trophy – it’s a reflection of Vodacom Business’s unwavering commitment to innovation, trust, and transformation in the enterprise space.

The winner of the award is chosen based on various criteria, including the scope, variety, and quality of the services and solutions the enterprise telecommunications provider offers to its customers.

Eligible telecommunications providers must also have an established track record of innovation and high user satisfaction.

Based on these criteria, Vodacom Business is the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider.

This year’s win aligns seamlessly with Vodacom Business’s bold brand campaign, “Together, let’s build the extraordinary,” which launched earlier in 2025.

More than a tagline, it’s a strategic ethos that defines how Vodacom Business partners with clients to co-create high-impact solutions.

A history of innovation

Vodacom Business’s success stems from its ability to evolve with its clients. Over the past 15 years, it has built a reputation for delivering world-class enterprise solutions, including:

Self-provisioned IP core and international capacity

Carrier-grade data centre hosting

IoT, cloud, and AI-powered applications

End-to-end cybersecurity solutions

These offerings are part of a broader ecosystem designed to help businesses scale smarter, move faster, and build stronger.

Whether it’s enabling real-time fleet tracking, automating workflows, or securing data with 24/7 threat detection, Vodacom Business is helping over 130,000 businesses across Africa redefine what’s possible

It can offer this quality thanks to having access to the main Vodacom Group’s resources, which include substantial local infrastructure and an extensive network of local and international points of presence.

The MyBroadband Award is a testament to Vodacom Business’s track record of excellence, but the real story lies in its ability to build trust through meaningful partnerships.

As the brand campaign emphasizes, extraordinary outcomes are built together – with clients, communities, and technology.

In a world where digital transformation is no longer optional, Vodacom Business is not just keeping pace – it’s setting the pace.

And as it continues to innovate, collaborate, and lead, it invites every business to ask: What does extraordinary look like for you?