How slick is really slick?

There’s a clear shift in what South Africans expect from a smartphone. Performance matters – but so does style.

With a frosted finish, flat edges, and carefully considered colours, the new HONOR 400 series smartphones look the part without even trying too hard.

Both the HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro seize the spotlight when the cameras roll and when the meetings start, making their entrance with a gasp.

Smartphone features matter in Mzansi, which is why most new launches loudly announce their shopping list of specs.

Yet, HONOR understands how confusing this can be for those wanting a device with the right form and fit.

HONOR believes that just like great style, smartphones should speak for themselves, without needing to be explained – and that’s exactly where the HONOR 400 Series is slicker than the average.

Effortless style

At a glance, the HONOR 400 series smartphones carry all the hallmarks of a high-end device, from frosted-glass finishes to a polished camera layout to symmetrical lines.

Both devices then follow through with the confidence to show up in the hands of the right people – creators, entrepreneurs, future-focussed students, and professionals.

These people don’t just use their phones – they rely on them.

Wherever they need to impress, they must look the part – from power to performance:

In lecture halls and study cafés, where next-gen minds capture ideas and edit on the fly.

At launch events and small business pop-ups, where content needs to be shot, cleaned, and shared instantly.

Behind the lens of stylists, designers and curators, where its AMOLED accuracy matters.

Or on daily runs of meetings, meetings and more meetings, where battery life can’t tap out early.

Slick seen in all the right spaces

The AI-enhanced camera system adds to this series’ aura.

A 200MP main sensor, combined with AI Portrait Snap and Veo 2-powered Image-to-Video, makes your best moments reel-ready without the need for retouching.

On the HONOR Pro, a 50MP telephoto sensor and 50× AI SuperZoom take storytelling to new heights and distances.

Whether you’re translating a business call or reviewing footage under pressure, the Snapdragon chips – supported by MagicOS 9.0 and a 6,000mAh battery – will keep you on point and on target with power that goes on and on.

In an industry where specs often shout, the HONOR 400 Series simply fits – effortlessly, elegantly, and clearly designed for people who prefer to be noticed for all the right reasons.

Because sometimes, the slickest moves are the ones that just quietly step into the spotlight.

Click here to learn more about the HONOR 400 series.