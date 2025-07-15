Best software development partner in South Africa

Codehesion, voted South Africa’s most trusted software development company, is the preferred partner to work alongside a business’s software development team to ensure success.

Codehesion, with a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals, injects skills and expertise whenever a company needs it.

This strategy has helped many South African companies complete their software development projects faster and with a 100% success rate.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers to build software for South African companies.

Codehesion only employs highly skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers.

This helped the company quickly build a reputation for producing world-class software systems and mobile apps and for delivering these projects on time and within budget.

Codehesion has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTN Business App of the Year Award, and two Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Its long list of satisfied clients includes local and global market leaders like Woolworths, Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, and Peermont Global.

Over the last eight years, Codehesion has developed exceptional skills in custom software development, mobile app development, and software maintenance.

One of its fastest-growing services is co-sourcing, where it works alongside a company’s development team to inject skills and expertise whenever it needs it.

These partnerships have been extremely successful in helping companies complete their software projects on time and within budget.

It also means that companies retain the skills needed to maintain the software, with the help they need should it be necessary.

