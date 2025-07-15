VUMA receives 2025 MyBroadband Award trophy for Best FNO in South Africa

VUMA has officially received the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Fibre Network Operator, following its standout performance in an exceptionally competitive market.

MyBroadband presented the award to the VUMA team at their offices in Johannesburg, recognising the company’s consistent excellence, industry leadership, and impact on South African connectivity.

The award follows extensive independent research by MyBroadband, including over 25,000 speed tests from users across South Africa.

Metrics such as download and upload speeds, latency, jitter, and user feedback were analysed – and VUMA secured the highest overall score of all fibre network operators.

As MyBroadband’s fibre category becomes more competitive each year, this win signals VUMA’s ability to maintain high standards and improve and evolve with consumers’ changing needs.

The 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Fibre Network Operator is a well-earned win that highlights how VUMA continues to lead in network performance and user experience.

Building a connected future

VUMA’s achievement is the result of a long-term vision and a bold approach to advancing fibre access in South Africa.

By January 2025, VUMA had grown to serve nearly 1 million fibre customers.

Its total network footprint now reaches over 2 million households, making it the largest FNO in South Africa by a wide margin.

VUMA’s work goes beyond building fast networks – it is also about expanding access to opportunity.

The company has continually ramped up efforts to connect underserved areas and has pioneered affordable fibre solutions like Vuma Key, which launched in Alexandra in 2024.

A proud moment

Receiving the 2025 MyBroadband Award is more than a symbolic achievement – it’s a moment of recognition for a company that has fundamentally reshaped the way South Africans connect to the Internet.

As demand for high-speed, reliable broadband continues to grow, VUMA has proven it’s ready for the future, and is fully committed to keeping South Africa at the forefront of global digital connectivity.

Click here to learn more about VUMA’s fibre offerings.