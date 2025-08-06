Afrihost – South Africa’s Top ISP and Hosting Provider of 2025

Afrihost is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

These awards are allocated based on several strict criteria, including offering a wide range of services, commanding high customer satisfaction ratings, and offering exceptional service quality.

Using these criteria, MyBroadband assessed South Africa’s ISPs and hosting providers and found that Afrihost was the clear winner in both categories for 2025.

Afrihost has been particularly successful in the ISP sector, as this is the third year running that it has come out on top in this category.

This highlights the company’s dedication to quality and innovation in the connectivity space, enabling it to continue setting the standard for fibre connectivity in South Africa.

It first entered the ISP sector in 2009 with a new DSL product that offered massively more affordable prices than the competition.

Afrihost would continue to expand and refine its solutions and now offers options such as:

Fibre

Fixed LTE

Fixed 5G

ADSL

Mobile

Each of these solutions is tailored to South African needs, ensuring that no Afrihost customer is ever dissatisfied.

Hosting

While Afrihost’s success in the ISP space is impressive, many readers may not know that Afrihost was actually founded as a hosting provider in 1999.

It immediately disrupted the hosting market by offering solutions that cost less than half the price of competing products.

By offering such an affordable solution, Afrihost played a key role in democratising the Internet; it also positioned itself as an innovative force in South Africa.

Even in 2025, Afrihost continues to set the standard in South Africa’s Internet ecosystem – making it a deserving winner of these two awards.

