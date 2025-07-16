CX Supastack – Future-proof your contact centre

South African contact centres are under increasing pressure. Customers expect rapid, personalised service across every channel, while teams must manage costs, scale efficiently, and stay compliant.

In this demanding environment, traditional systems simply can’t keep pace. Enter CX Supastack, implemented locally by CX Experts.

This pre-configured solution combines top-tier enterprise CX capabilities, powered by Zendesk technologies, into a cost-effective bundle tailored to the unique needs of South African businesses.

It includes free onboarding, implementation, and ongoing support from a local team of certified specialists.

Why modernisation is a strategic imperative

Customer service is no longer an operational backwater; it’s a vital growth engine.

Market leaders excel in three key areas:

Rapid response times

Personalised interactions

Lean, high-performing teams

Without modern tools, support functions risk inefficiency – manual query handling, limited oversight for managers, and frustrated customers.

This is a problem, as today’s contact centre must offer more than omnichannel presence.

It also requires:

AI at every stage of the customer journey

Real-time agent assistance

Fully automated quality assurance

Reliable forecasting and scheduling

Enterprise-grade data security

24/7 operational support

The CX Supastack delivers all these capabilities in one unified platform – optimised for South African conditions and priced accordingly.

What’s included in CX Supastack

The bundle brings together elite Zendesk CX tools in a ready-to-deploy format:

Zendesk Enterprise Support Suite – Manage email, WhatsApp, chat, social and voice channels through a unified workspace.

Manage email, WhatsApp, chat, social and voice channels through a unified workspace. Zendesk CoPilot – Real-time contextual coaching, recommended answers for agents, automated summaries, sentiment analysis, and intelligent routing.

Real-time contextual coaching, recommended answers for agents, automated summaries, sentiment analysis, and intelligent routing. Zendesk Workforce Management (WFM) – Accurate forecasts, streamlined shift planning, and adherence tracking.

– Accurate forecasts, streamlined shift planning, and adherence tracking. Zendesk AI-Powered Quality Assurance – Automated scoring and coaching insights across every interaction.

– Automated scoring and coaching insights across every interaction. Zendesk Agent AI – Automate routine inquiries, deliver AI-generated reply suggestions, and accelerate resolution times.

Automate routine inquiries, deliver AI-generated reply suggestions, and accelerate resolution times. Zendesk Advanced Privacy & Security – Built‑in POPIA/GDPR compliance with encryption, data redaction, detailed audit logs, and role‑based access.

– Built‑in POPIA/GDPR compliance with encryption, data redaction, detailed audit logs, and role‑based access. Premier Essential Support – Local priority support backed by a 99.9% SLA and worldwide escalation coverage.

The CX Supastack impact

By integrating these tools, organisations can expect to:

Reduce support costs by automating up to 50% of tickets

Improve customer satisfaction and consistency with AI-augmented responses

Optimise staffing with live data insights

Gain deeper customer understanding across channels

Enhance agent productivity through in‑moment guidance

Scale rapidly with compliance assurance

Local price point

Globally, these enterprise tools and associated AI usage often exceed $319 per agent per month.

Through CX Experts, South African businesses gain complete access to the CX Supastack for less than half that price, billed in ZAR, with no set-up or ongoing support costs.

The CX Supastack package includes:

All-in pricing

Full setup, custom workflows and automation

Ongoing optimisation and training

Local support and billing from certified experts

Ability to move to Automated Resolutions for less than 15 ZAR per resolution.

Get the CX solutions your business needs – at South African prices.

Designed for South Africa

CX Experts is the top Zendesk implementation partner in South Africa and is trusted across many industries – such as e-commerce, fintech, insurance, logistics, retail, and more.

Every Supastack deployment features:

South African delivery teams

Local billing and support

Tailored solutions meeting compliance requirements and market needs

