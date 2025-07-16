Cybersmart Signs with Hexion Data Storage: Boosts Data Resilience and Performance, and Cuts Storage Costs by 60%

Cybersmart, one of South Africa’s leading internet and cloud service providers, has partnered with Hexion, a next-generation enterprise data storage company designed, built, and operated in South Africa, and directly available in leading Cape Town data centres, including Teraco.

The move marks a significant step in Cybersmart’s evolution as it seeks to enhance performance, scale efficiently, and stay ahead in a fiercely competitive Cloud market.

Laurie Fialkov, Founder and CTO of Cybersmart, has long championed a forward-looking approach to infrastructure investment.

Faced with rising capital expenditures and the growing demands of data-intensive services, Fialkov sought a smarter, more resilient storage solution to fuel Cybersmart’s next growth phase.

“Our legacy storage platform—a NAS architecture—has served us reliably over the years. But with rising capex and the need to maintain top-tier performance and resilience, we needed a change,” Fialkov explains.

“With Hexion, we’ve found a partner who could increase our current storage performance, deliver greater resilience, and reduce our storage costs by more than 60%.”

“Importantly, the transition to Hexion took under seven days, with no downtime to customer services, and our initial benchmarks have showed a 10% reduction in network latency and up to 15% faster storage performance across key cloud workloads.”

Hexion’s advanced storage area network (SAN), designed and engineered in South Africa, is at the heart of Cybersmart’s transition to the Cloud.

Hexion employs a unique, All-NVMe, distributed data storage and protection architecture which stores and protects customer data using six geo-redundant data centres.

This approach ensures greater fault tolerance and high-speed data access that surpasses traditional storage systems.

“Our mission with Hexion is to build storage that isn’t just price competitive, but genuinely better in every sense,” says Stuart Hardy, Managing Director at Hexion.

“Unlike other cloud storage providers that replicate data across fewer regions or rely on single-DC replication, Hexion’s six-data centre architecture ensures multi-site access, true geo-redundancy, and All NVMe performance, all while keeping data within South Africa.”

For Cybersmart, the benefits are clear: a high-performance, highly resilient storage backbone that unlocks capital previously tied up in hardware-heavy infrastructure.

The project cost savings will be reinvested in expanding their cloud offering, delivering even more value to customers in a highly competitive market.

“We’re not compromising, we’re levelling up,” Fialkov concludes. “With Hexion, we’ve found a way to modernise our storage, improve our margins, and strengthen our value proposition all at once.”

Qualifying Cloud providers and enterprises can trial Hexion’s high-performance, all-NVMe storage platform by connecting directly to their Cape Town nodes or using Hexion Direct Connect for seamless, low-latency access from key facilities in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Free proofs of concept are available for qualifying customers.

Click here to learn more about Hexion.