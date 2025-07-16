TCL 65-inch C6K QD-Mini LED TV review – A game-changer in entertainment

The TCL C6K Premium QD-Mini LED is an impressive TV, offering world-class display technologies that deliver dazzling results.

This is thanks to the world-leading QD-Mini LED technology delivering the best of both worlds – combining the vibrant colours of QLED with OLED-like light control.

The result is a bright, colourful, and cinematic viewing experience that is ideal for any South African home.

These were our thoughts after TCL sent us the new C6K QD-Mini LED TV to test.

TCL launched the C6K range of TVs in the South African market at an event at Daytona, Melrose Arch, Sandton earlier this year, with several other TVs and devices.

At the event, TCL South Africa General Manager Mike Chen said that precision lighting has become a strong focus for the TV maker.

As a result, these new Mini LED TVs offer High Vertical Alignment (HVA) panels, giving you 178-degree viewing angles, as well as All-Domain Halo Control technology.

We tested these technologies and the rest of the C6K’s awesome features – watch our review below.

QD-Mini LED

QD-Mini LED is the star of the show. It is a hybrid technology that combines the deep blacks and superior contrasts of OLED technology, with the intense colours and brightness of QLED.

This is thanks to the thousands of densely packed mini-LEDs, which, depending on your TV panel size, can be controlled across up to 512 dimming zones through Full Array Local Dimming.

The large number of mini-LEDs and Full Array Local Dimming enable precise lighting control, and the result is a realistic cinematic experience – with bright stars against pitch-black skies, fire that glows with realistic intensity, and shadows that don’t wash out details.

TCL’s All-Domain Halo Control takes this to another level, producing absolute clarity.

From light generation to imaging, it uses the following to ensure that every beam of light is precisely controlled:

Powerful Light-emitting Chips for improved brightness and energy use.

for improved brightness and energy use. Condensed Micro Lenses for tighter light control and better clarity.

for tighter light control and better clarity. Micro-OD for a thinner build and better image uniformity.

for a thinner build and better image uniformity. Dynamic Lighting Bionic Algorithm that react to on-screen content in real time.

that react to on-screen content in real time. HVA Panel uses nanoscale layer controls light passing through the liquid crystal layer, providing an impressive 7000:1 contrast ratio.

The result is zero haloing or blooming effects – those annoying glows that appear around bright objects on dark backgrounds.

The HVA panel also provides the C6K with 178-degree viewing angles and improves contrast by a factor of five.

This ensured a clear and vibrant picture was visible from nearly any position in the room.

Powerful action

Complementing these powerful visuals is a potent 144Hz native refresh rate that produces smooth visuals in every scenario.

In this regard, the TCL C6K ticks all the right boxes for serious gamers, and each of these features provides extensive benefits to non-gamers as well.

Take, for example, the 144Hz refresh rate. While it’s great for gamers, casual viewers will also appreciate this fluidity in fast-paced action movies and for general watching.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro takes the experience to the next level for gamers by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering, while Game Master mode automatically optimises the C6K for the best gaming experience.

Signal from your gaming console is delivered through a high-speed HDMI 2.1 port, ensuring low latency and a responsive experience overall.

Potent technologies

Powering all this visual wizardry is TCL’s AiPQ Pro Processor – the brains behind the beauty.

It uses advanced scene detection and pixel-level analysis to fine-tune colour, contrast, clarity, and motion in real-time.

Whether you’re watching high-action sports or cinematic dramas, the processor intelligently adapts to deliver stunningly lifelike visuals.

When this is combined with other technologies like HDR formats, the results are astounding.

Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG provides deep highlights and nuanced shadows in every frame.

The Dolby certifications extend to the audio system, too. TCL fitted the C6K with an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi system, including a subwoofer that delivers punchy, room-filling bass.

Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X enhance this setup by creating a surround sound environment that matches the depth of the picture.

Explosions rumble, dialogue is crisp, and ambient details wrap around you.

From processing power to picture precision and soundstage impact, the TCL C6K is engineered to deliver a full-sensory experience — and it absolutely succeeds.

Click here to learn more about the TCL C6K QD-Mini LED TV.