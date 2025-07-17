MTN Business Engagement Services – The best way for SMEs to stay connected with their customers

MTN Business is the ultimate one-stop shop for South African SMEs, thanks to its unrivalled range of SME-focused engagement solutions.

It provides the unrivalled ability to receive all the engagement services your business needs through a single partner – which is of incredible value to South African SMEs who need each employee to be focused on mission-critical and value-driving tasks.

We unpack MTN Business’s wide range of SME-focused engagement services, below.

Omnichannel communications platform

MTN Business’ omnichannel platform is designed specifically for SMEs who want an easy, centralised way to communicate with their clients.

It seamlessly integrates numerous methods of communication – including SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, and email – into a single platform from which you can send mass communications or individual messages.

This is of huge value to SMEs, who would usually need to manage their communications on a per-platform basis.

The MTN Business omnichannel communications platform therefore saves these SMEs time and resources – which can be reallocated to mission-critical tasks.

MTN Ads

MTN has launched an advertising platform that delivers unprecedented targeting accuracy.

The advertising audience comprises all MTN customers who have opted into the services.

What sets MTN Ads apart is the scale and quality of data it can draw from to help you target the right people.

For example: traditional advertising platforms may see that you visited an educational website and guess that you are a teacher.

In reality, however, you may have been visiting the educational website for many other reasons.

MTN Ads builds a comprehensive persona for each individual using a variety of data sets, such as:

Spend data.

LSM data.

Which apps are used most

How much data you use on these apps.

And much more.

Through MTN Ads, SMEs can target “likely” customers, rather than “possible” customers.

Digital presence

MTN Business makes it easy to build a digital for your SME quickly and easily.

MTN Business will create a mini-website for your business, ensure that your online location data is accurate, and build social media profiles for you across the most important platforms.

MTN Business even has dedicated professionals who will check the data that is available about your business online for accuracy.

This includes confirming that the physical location is correct, and that the details about your business on your social media platforms are accurate.

Technology solutions

MTN Business also boasts a wide range of important ICT products and services that are necessary when running an SME.

These include devices, device security, email security, voice and data packages, Fixed Wireless Access services, PBX and PABX, managed Wi-Fi, cloud backups, and much more.

When all of these technology and engagement solutions are combined, MTN Business proves itself to be the ultimate one-stop shop for South African SMEs.

Click here to learn more about MTN Business’s SME engagement services.