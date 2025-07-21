Kastelo Launches GIGS – South Africa’s Data Game-Changer

A new era for mobile data has arrived.

Kastelo, South Africa’s homegrown fintech force, has just launched Kastelo GIGS, a bold, no-nonsense mobile network experience designed for the data-savvy, the digitally driven, and the over-it consumer tired of data expiring before the month ends.

With no data expiry, R30 per GB from the first gig, and instant eSIM activation, GIGS is setting a new standard in local mobile networks.

“South Africans have been settling for too long; expensive bundles, expiry dates, and the painful tradeoff between flexibility and affordability,” says Nicholas Burke, CEO at Kastelo.

“GIGS is our answer to all of that. It’s the mobile experience we’ve always wished we had.”

One of their core strengths lies in their digital experience.

While eSIMs remain a mystery to many South Africans, Kastelo is on a mission to make them mainstream.

With GIGS, users can activate their SIMs digitally from anywhere—no plastic, no queues, and no need to visit an in-store location.

Whether you’re on your couch, in your Uber, or even scrolling in bed at midnight, you can activate your GIGS eSIM in minutes.

And if you prefer to pick up a physical SIM while running errands, you’re in luck.

GIGS is already available at over 80 Pargo Instant Click & Collect points inside Clicks branches nationwide.

Click here to explore current locations.

Additionally, GIGS offers the option to keep your current number or use two numbers from a single phone, thanks to the power of dual-SIM functionality.

One Simple Balance means zero tradeoffs.

GIGS introduces a single smart balance for both calls and data.

You only pay for what you actually use.

You can even exchange your unused data when life doesn’t go as planned.

And because value should be straightforward, there are no bulk-buy tricks.

You’ll pay just R30 per GB, whether you’re buying 1 GB or 10 GB. No more buying bulk to get a good deal.

Backed by big infrastructure

GIGS is built on rock-solid ground, and Kastelo has partnered with MTN as the network infrastructure provider for its MVNO solution.

So while the Kastelo voice may be new, the foundation is trusted.

Early adopters can now grab GIGS via the Kastelo app, available on both Android and iOS.

New users will also be rewarded for activating and using GIGS, part of Kastelo’s mission to make data a delight.

Click here to learn more about Kastelo.