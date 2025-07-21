This is the ultimate videoconferencing system for South African businesses 

For businesses, seamless and easy-to-use communication isn’t just a luxury – it’s essential.

Whether you’re meeting across departments or continents, you need a system that just works. Logitech’s videoconferencing ecosystem does exactly that.

Logitech offers a full ecosystem of smart videoconferencing devices that simplify communication in boardrooms and meeting spaces.

These devices are intuitive, powerful, and work flawlessly with the platforms most businesses already use – including Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom, and Google Meet.

To see one of these systems in action, MyBroadband recently visited Planetworld – a family-owned distributor of high-end audiovisual equipment from brands like Logitech.

Watch our review below.

Booking the room

The experience started outside the boardroom with the wall-mounted Logitech Tap Scheduler – a sleek panel that offers easy room management.

We could see at a glance that it was free, thanks to a green light on the panel, allowing us to enter without being worried about interrupting an in-progress meeting. It would also turn red if the room was occupied.

A quick tap let us book the room instantly, and the Tap Scheduler displayed upcoming meetings, so we knew how much time we had.

Even better, we could’ve booked the room from Microsoft Outlook on our laptops ahead of time – a simple but useful feature for busy offices.

Inside the boardroom, we found the following:

Logitech Rally Bar – All-in-one 4K video bar with speakers and microphones.

– All-in-one 4K video bar with speakers and microphones. Logitech Sight – Tabletop companion camera that captures the whole room.

– Tabletop companion camera that captures the whole room. Logitech Tap IP – Easy-to-use controller for managing meetings and joining calls.

The Logitech Rally Bar

The Logitech Rally Bar is an all-in-one videoconferencing device that is purpose-built for business to ensure that everyone is seen and heard clearly during virtual and hybrid meetings.

A large Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) 4K camera with a wide 82-degree horizontal field of view ensures that the Rally Bar covers up to 132.1 degrees when it pans.

It can also zoom up to 15x through optical and digital zoom, enabling it to reach across the boardroom table.

The result is a far, wide-reaching, high-resolution camera that can capture and individually frame a large conference room of people.

When we were in the room, it automatically detected each person, and they appeared in their own dedicated block on the display.

The Rally Bar also offered incredible audio capabilities.

Six omnidirectional beamforming microphones with an AI noise suppression filter ensured that each speaker’s voice was perfectly captured – whether they were seated near the Rally Bar or at the back of the room up to 7 metres away.

Two powerful 8-watt speakers also provided incredibly clear and loud audio to ensure each virtual attendee’s voice was perfectly audible.

Stepping it up

You can expand your setup with the Logitech Sight – and what’s really smart about it is how the two devices work together to provide the ultimate experience.

The Sight is an AI-powered, 315-degree tabletop camera with two wide-angle 4K sensors.

It also offers 7 beamforming microphones with directional pickup to detect and frame active speakers with a 2.3 metre radius.

The Logitech Sight works hand in hand with the Rally Bar to identify, capture, and present meeting attendees.

Instead of giving remote attendees a static wide shot of the room, the system dynamically frames the people speaking – and always from the front.

Here’s how it works: the Rally Bar is positioned at the front of the room, under the main display, while the Sight sits on the table among the participants.

If someone speaks while facing others at the table, the Sight captures that moment head-on.

But when the speaker turns toward the display and the Rally Bar to address the virtual attendees directly, the system automatically switches to the Rally Bar’s camera to show them from the front again.

This seamless handoff means the active speaker is always shown from the most natural, front-facing angle, providing physical and virtual attendees with the most engaging and responsive experience at all times.

Taking control

Thanks to the 10.1-inch Logitech Tap IP, both the Rally Bar and Sight devices are incredibly easy to use and control – regardless of your technical expertise.

Situated on the conference room table, the Tap IP let us easily start and join meetings with a single tap.

Our system was configured with Microsoft Teams Rooms, but could just as easily be set up to work with Zoom or Google Meet.

What it meant was that we didn’t need a laptop or any other devices when starting a meeting.

We just walked into the room, tapped the screen, and boom – the meeting started.

However, if we wanted to run a presentation or use a different supported videoconferencing platform, we still had the option of connecting a laptop and running it from there.

Verdict

Everything was built for simplicity, without limiting us to a specific ecosystem.

It’s smart, simple, and the kind of meeting setup that makes meetings better.

For businesses that want to level up their hybrid meeting experience, this Logitech system with Teams Rooms is the real deal, and you can get it from Planetworld.

