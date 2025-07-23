New Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable smartphones – Pre-order now from Vodacom

Samsung’s newest Galaxy Z-Series smartphones are now available to pre-order from Vodacom.

They are headlined by the Galaxy Z Fold7 – the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone yet.

The other new foldable smartphones available for pre-order include the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip7 and its more affordable partner, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Vodacom is offering the following additional exclusive offers:

Add Galaxy Watch7 eSIM + Galaxy Buds3 for R99pm

Add Galaxy Watch7 eSIM for R69pm

Add Samsung Galaxy Tab S10FE for R299pm

Exclusive Coral RED colour for Galaxy Z Flip7

Double your storage on both the Z Fold & Z Flip smartphones (ie: upgrade to a 512GB for the price of a 256GB)

These exclusive offers make Vodacom the best place to buy your next Samsung foldable smartphone.

We unpack what makes each of these smartphones special below.

Galaxy Z Fold7 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts the series’ thinnest and lightest form factor yet. It weighs only 215g and is just 8.9mm thick when folded (and 4.2mm thick when unfolded).

This sleek form factor does not come at the expense of durability, as the Galaxy Z Fold7 is engineered to last longer thanks to its reworked Armor FlexHinge.

Additionally, the cover display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for excellent protection, while both the frame and hinge are housed in advanced armour aluminium.

Samsung has ensured that the Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers true flagship performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor.

This processor delivers significant performance boosts across the NPU, CPU, and GPU, and enables vastly improved AI processing.

It also boasts the first-ever 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, which is complemented by several additional sensors and cutting-edge AI photography tools for awesome snaps every time.

The AI power of the Galaxy Z Fold7 extends to non-photography features, too, including Gemini LIVE, Circle to Search, Galaxy AI, AI Results View, Writing Assist, and much more.

Galaxy Z Flip7 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip7 uses a clamshell folding design that is thinner than any previous Z Flip smartphone.

It has an expanded 4.1-inch FlexWindow cover screen that shows all of your notifications and much more in unprecedented style.

This front display also houses a 50MP+12MP camera system that is ideal for taking selfies when the device is folded, while serving as the main camera system when unfolded.

Unfolded, the 6.9-inch device has another 10MP camera that can be used as a selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 also boasts improved CPU, GPU, and NPU processing – making every task run more smoothly.

This superior performance also makes it easier to run the device’s native AI tools, including the cutting-edge Google Gemini ecosystem.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE takes the popular Galaxy Z Flip design, adds the best features from Samsung’s premium smartphones, and makes this accessible to the masses.

Featuring the same camera system as the base Flip7, you are guaranteed excellent photography capabilities – powered by AI.

Furthermore, the innovative Now Bar makes it easy to directly access your music, live notifications, and much more from the cover screen.

You will also enjoy extensive benefits from having access to the Google Gemini AI ecosystem – and all of your operations are protected through Galaxy AI and the Knox Vault system.

Rounding out the impressive feature list is a large 4,000mAh battery and up to 256GB storage – making the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE a great way to embrace the foldable smartphone trend without breaking the bank.

