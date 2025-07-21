FlySafair responds to pilot strike, confirms majority of flights operating and outlines business impact

FlySafair confirms that while the majority of its operations are running as scheduled, approximately 12% of flights have been cancelled today due to pilots withdrawing unexpectedly from previously confirmed flights late last night.

All affected customers were notified via SMS using the contact details provided at booking.

Customers are encouraged to check the Travel Updates page on flysafair.co.za for the latest information. The airline’s airport teams remain on standby to assist with rebookings, refunds, and alternative arrangements.

Pilot compensation and dispute overview

At the core of the current industrial action is a dispute over pay. Solidarity, the union representing a portion of FlySafair’s pilots, has rejected the airline’s 5.7% increase on base salary, which is 1.5% above inflation, and is demanding a package that equates to a 20.1% increase in total cost to company.

This includes additional flight pay, bonuses, and other benefits.

FlySafair captains currently are paid between R1.8 million and R2.3 million annually, placing them in the top 1% of earners in South Africa. Many earn more than members of the airline’s Executive Committee.

The airline’s current offer, when fully costed, equates to an 11.29% increase in total cost to company, a figure FlySafair believes is both competitive and responsible in the current economic climate.

“We must balance competitive pay with the responsibility we have to our 1,700 employees, the affordability we offer South African travellers, and the long-term health of the business,” says Gordon.

Pilot workload and operational realities

Claims of pilot overwork have also surfaced. However, FlySafair captains averaged 63 hours of flight time last month, well below the regulatory limit of 100 hours set by the Civil Aviation Authority.

For context, a standard full-time employee typically works around 160 hours per month. The airline maintains that its pilot utilisation is well within industry norms and not excessive.

Strike escalation and engagement

The union initially called for a one-day strike, timed to coincide with the end of the school holidays. In response, FlySafair issued a defensive lockout, a standard labour protocol.

Due to the nature of airline rostering, this meant affected pilots would not be rostered for seven days. Solidarity then escalated the action to a two-week strike.

Contrary to some reports, FlySafair has not rejected CCMA intervention. The airline has engaged with the commission throughout the process and remains committed to constructive, good-faith negotiations.

Commitment to customers and staff

FlySafair acknowledges the disruption this has caused to customers and is working to minimise the impact wherever possible.

The airline also emphasises its responsibility to its 1,700 other employees, whose livelihoods are linked to the company’s financial sustainability.

“We’re committed to finding a resolution that balances fair compensation with operational sustainability and affordability for South African travellers,” says Gordon.