HPIFS makes HP tech easy to lease

Kuben Ramsamy – Head of Sales: Africa – HP Integrated Financial Services with Yesh Surjoodeen – Managing Director – HP Inc – Southern Africa

HP Integrated Financial Solutions (HPIFS), managed by InnoVent, has solidified its role as a strategic extension of HP’s enterprise offerings.

This alliance ensures HP clients can access the latest technology sustainably and cost-effectively.

HPIFS combines HP’s market-leading devices with InnoVent’s seasoned financial and asset management expertise.

The result is a seamless financing experience designed to reduce the total cost of equipment while aligning with HP’s standards of excellence.

Kuben Ramsamy, Head of Sales: HPIFS Africa, explained: “Our partnership removes procurement barriers for HP clients, offering a tech funding path beyond cash or loans.”

“We enable access to the technology you need, exactly when you need it.”

This partnership aligns both CFO and CIO priorities, optimising operational efficiency and budget usage via a pay for use model.

HPIFS offers subsidised finance options that reduce the cost of HP equipment and remove the upfront capital expenditure required upfront, positioning leasing as a viable and flexible alternative.

HPIFS also handles the full equipment lifecycle, ensuring organisations never have to worry about disposal.

From initial deployment, regular upgrades, asset recovery, to responsible e waste retirement, it’s a cradle to grave service underpinned by HP’s global sustainability standards – all under a single contract.

Sustainability lies at the heart of the partnership.

HPIFS supports HP’s environmental goals – such as using recycled packaging and driving circular economy principles – by refurbishing leased assets and responsibly disposing of end of life equipment.

Ramsamy says this partnership matters because it’s built for scale and agility.

“The leasing model is fully scalable and flexible, enabling businesses to expand or refresh their IT estate without being tied to depreciating hardware,” said Ramsamy.

“It also keeps financing off-balance-sheet and tax efficient, with payments structured as operating expenses.”

“By combining HP’s technological leadership with its financial services, HPIFS positions itself not as a standalone financing option, but as HP’s trusted partner – closing procurement gaps and delivering sustainable, lifecycle-aware tech solutions that help clients thrive.”

Click here to learn more about HP Integrated Financial Solutions.