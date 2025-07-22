Meet Melon Digital – The MVNE quietly reshaping South Africa’s mobile industry

South Africa’s mobile landscape is shifting away from traditional telcos and aggressively towards MVNOs – with one company leading the way.

Melon Digital, the country’s first and only fully digital Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), has quietly built one of the most advanced mobile platforms on the continent.

Now it’s ready to take centre stage.

In just two years, the Melon Digital platform has powered the rapid growth of Melon Mobile and Melon Business – two fully digital MVNOs with high ARPU, low churn, and a high number of port-ins to primary SIM usage.

Now, it is expanding its MVNE services by partnering with major brands nationwide.

“We’re not just a vendor. We build bespoke mobile solutions alongside companies”, said Calvin Collett, CEO of Melon Digital.

“We already have two exciting South African businesses currently being enabled on the Melon platform – and these projects are on track to be launched within the next three months.”

Built for businesses, brands and the brave

Melon Digital prides itself on not being your average telco provider.

Instead, it is an all-in-one enabler that gives ambitious businesses and brands the ability to launch and scale their own mobile networks – tailored entirely to their unique customer ecosystems.

Think plug-and-play mobile services, layered with customisable rewards and loyalty margins, high turnover, real-time analytics and customer controls, and APIs that sync seamlessly within CRM, billing systems, or digital onboarding processes.

All of this is powered by Melon Digital’s impressive tech stack, unique partnership model, world-class support structures, and ability to support the flexible month-to-month plans that users crave.

“We’ve built what we believe is the best digital MVNE platform in South Africa, and arguably Africa,” said Collett.

“It is robust, modular, and can be tailored to suit everything from enterprise banking to data-first fintech products. It really is a telco in a box.”

Why Melon matters for big business

South African businesses are aggressively moving towards running their own MVNOs.

As this trend takes centre stage, major brands cannot afford to miss this huge opportunity at a time when connectivity is currency and customer is king.

Running an MVNO gives businesses deeper insights, better customer retention, and richer engagement.

Furthermore, for businesses such as banks, this means a completely new customer offering that is backed by world-class support and cost-effective deployment – the perfect opportunity to cross-sell.

All of this functionality is powered by a private, custom mobile network that behaves less like a legacy telco and more like a new digital product designed for the modern mobile user.

“Melon Mobile was nominated for Best MVNO and Most Customer Centric MVNO at the MVNO Nations Awards in our very first year of operation,” said Collett.

“We took home the Most Customer Centric award – but perhaps more importantly, the world has noticed what we have built.”

Partner with Melon Digital

Melon Digital is actively looking to create new partnerships with financial services providers, Fintech’s, enterprises, and other brands.

It is committed to forging partnerships that unlock new revenue, provide cutting-edge digital solutions, and offer a better mobile experience to their customers and staff.

If you can imagine it, Melon Digital can enable it – so click here to begin your Melon Digital journey.