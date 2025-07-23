HONOR’s big plans for South Africa – including new foldable flagship coming in October

HONOR announced at a recent media roundtable that its new foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V5, will be arriving in South Africa this October.

The HONOR Magic V5 was launched in China earlier this month and has since also been made available in Malaysia.

When it launches in South Africa, the HONOR Magic V5 is confirmed to be available in configurations of up to 512GB storage, and in the gorgeous Dawn Gold colour palette, with additional colours possibly being added closer to the launch.

The device is notable for its sleek design, as this smartphone is only 8.8mm thick when folded – reducing to 4.1mm thick when unfolded.

This is particularly impressive considering HONOR has managed to pack a 5,820mAh battery into this sleek form factor.

HONOR’s battery offers more power storage than competing batteries of the same size thanks to HONOR’s novel silicon-carbon battery technology, which beats the outdated graphite batteries in many competing devices.

AI capabilities are also a key part of this device, thanks to its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and support for Google Gemini.

Rounding out the impressive list of features are 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge technology, an improved Super Steel Hinge, a triple-sensor rear camera with twin 20MP selfie cameras, and a stunning AMOLED primary display with 5,000 nits peak brightness.

HONOR Magic V5 – Unfolded

HONOR’s growth in South Africa

HONOR’s upcoming launch of the Magic V5 is the latest step in an impressive local growth journey.

The company only entered South Africa in 2021 and began targeting the market aggressively in 2023, which resulted in approximately 600% increased sales volumes.

This growth has continued ever since – HONOR enjoyed a 118% increase in sales in 2024, while it is on track for another improved sales year in 2025 based on its current data.

HONOR South Africa MD Mark Lei also shared that sales volumes of the recently-launched HONOR 400 series smartphones are 400% higher than those experienced with the HONOR 200 series in South Africa.

“As of March, HONOR has become the number two smartphone company in South Africa in terms of sales market share,” said Lei.

He added that HONOR is making great progress towards its goal of becoming the top smartphone brand in South Africa in terms of sales by 2028.

HONOR Magic V5 – Folded