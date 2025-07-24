Otto Wireless Solutions – Your source of world-class LoRaWAN gateways
Otto Wireless Solutions, a leader in IoT connectivity and an official partner of RAK Wireless, delivers a robust portfolio of LoRaWAN gateways tailored for diverse deployment environments – from urban smart buildings to remote agricultural landscapes.
This guide compares four flagship models – RAK7240, RAK7289, RAK7268, and RAK7267 – highlighting their technical capabilities, installation contexts, and performance optimization strategies.
Each of these RAK Wireless gateways offers a unique blend of hardware and software features tailored to specific deployment needs.
The RAK7240, RAK7289, and RAK7267 are outdoor gateways, while the RAK7268 is an indoor gateway.
All four have the following software features in common:
- Built-in Network Server
- OpenVPN
- Software and UI sit on top of OpenWRT
- LoRaWAN 1.0.3
- LoRa Frame filtering (node whitelisting)
- MQTT v3.1 Bridging with TLS encryption
- Buffering of LoRa frames in Packet Forwarder mode in case of NS outage (no data loss)
- Full duplex (optional)
- Listen Before Talk (optional)
- Fine timestamping (optional)
We unpack the key differences between each gateway, below.
RAK7240 – WisGate Edge Prime
- Dual LoRa Concentrators for up to 16 channels
- IP65-rated aluminium enclosure with cable glands
- Multi-backhaul support: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional)
- External antennas for LoRa, Wi-Fi, GPS, LTE
- Surge protection and PoE (802.3af)
- Built-in network server with LoRaWAN 1.0.3 support
- Fine timestamping, MQTT bridge, and frame buffering
- Brand customization: flat surface for logo printing
The RAK7240 is ideal for semi-urban edge deployments requiring flexible antenna configurations and battery support.
It is also suitable for smart farming, utility monitoring, and municipal networks.
RAK7289 – WisGate Edge Pro
- IP67/NEMA-6 enclosure with internal LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS antennas
- Dual LoRa Concentrators (8 or 16 channels)
- Full-duplex and Listen Before Talk (optional)
- Solar-ready power input with electricity monitoring
- Advanced diagnostics: dying gasp, fine timestamping
- WisGateOS 2 with extension add-ons and remote management
The RAK7289 is best suited to dense LoRa traffic environments.
Its internal antenna design simplifies setup, while advanced timestamping and MQTT bridging support critical industrial telemetry.
RAK7267 – WisGate Soho Pro
- IP67-rated ABS Unify enclosure with fully integrated antennas
- Solar-ready with 9–36V DC input and RAK Battery Plus compatibility
- Cat-1 LTE connectivity for cost-effective deployments
- Compact and rugged for small outdoor installations
- Listen Before Talk, fine timestamping, and full LoRaWAN stack.
The RAK 7267 is a solar-ready compact solution, perfect for remote field installations.
It’s fully integrated antennas and low-power design reduce complexity and installation costs.
RAK7268 – WisGate Edge Lite 2
- 8 LoRa channels with SX1302 concentrator
- Compact IP30 plastic enclosure
- Multi-backhaul: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, optional LTE.
- SD card buffering for LoRa frames.
- Breathing LED for visual status monitoring
- Flexible power input: PoE, 12V DC, or 9–24V DC
- Built-in network server, MQTT bridge, and WisDM support
The RAK7268 is tailored for commercial or residential IoT use cases – like smart buildings and campus environments.
Its SD card buffering provides redundancy in network outages.
View the table below for a thorough comparison between these four gateways:
|Specification
|RAK7240 (Outdoor)
|RAK7289 (Outdoor)
|RAK7268 (Indoor)
|RAK7267 (Outdoor)
|LoRa Channels
|8 or 16 (SX1303)
|8 or 16 (SX1303)
|8 (SX1302)
|8 (SX1303)
|Enclosure Rating
|IP65 Aluminium
|IP67 Metal + Plastic
|IP30 Plastic
|IP67 ABS Unify
|Connectivity
|Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE
|Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE
|Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE (opt.)
|Wi-Fi, LTE
|Power Options
|PoE, DC 9–24V, Battery Plus
|PoE, DC 12V, Solar-ready
|PoE, DC 12V or 9–24V
|DC 9–36V, Solar-ready
|GPS Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating Temp Range
|-30°C to +55°C
|-30°C to +55°C
|-10°C to +55°C
|-30°C to +55°C
|Management Interface
|WisGateOS 2 + WisDM
|WisGateOS 2 + WisDM
|WisGateOS 2 + WisDM
|WisGateOS 2 + WisDM
|Cellular Module
|EG95 (Cat 4, optional)
|EG95 (Cat 4)
|EG95 (Cat 4, optional)
|EG915 (Cat 1)
|Deployment Weight
|1.3 kg
|Varies per kit
|0.3 kg
|0.66 kg
Network Failover and MultiWAN Resilience
These RAK Wireless gateways are all powered by WisGateOS 2 and support advanced MultiWAN failover, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular interfaces.
The gateways continuously monitor the health of each WAN link and automatically switch to a backup interface if the primary connection becomes unstable or unavailable.
This dynamic failover mechanism is especially critical for remote or mission-critical deployments, where consistent data transmission is essential.
Whether operating in urban infrastructure or rural solar-powered setups, RAK gateways maintain reliable backhaul through prioritized WAN routing and real-time link diagnostics.
The default priority order is Ethernet > Wi-Fi > LTE, although this is customizable via the WisGateOS 2 interface for tailored network behaviour.
WisDM – Best-in-class features for managing LoRaWAN gateways
RAK Wireless’s WisDM platform is not just a remote dashboard – it is a secure, intelligent, and scalable ecosystem for managing fleets of LoRaWAN gateways.
With enterprise-grade security, real-time diagnostics, and built-in orchestration, WisDM streamlines IoT network operations for engineering teams and service providers alike.
You will benefit from end-to-end encryption for sensitive configuration and monitoring data, as well as enterprise-grade protection for data in motion and at rest.
This is powered by continuous automated audits and features robust incident response protocols.
WisDM also comes with a built-in network server that enables you to process data directly on the gateway’s firmware layer.
You can then add devices and configure applications without intermediary platforms – all of which enables centralised control through the WisDM platform.
Other impactful features include:
- Over-the-Air (OTA) Firmware Updates – Trigger or schedule firmware upgrades remotely and enjoy zero-touch updates.
- Gateway Pre-provisioning – Set firmware and parameters before gateways go online, making it easy to roll out large-scale projects.
- Real-time IoT Network Monitoring – View gateway status, GPS coordinates, performance metrics, and alerts for issues and device report delays.
- Remote Gateway Troubleshooting – Packet capture with RSSI, SNR, and airtime statistics.
- MultiWAN Configuration – Configure Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular WANs, set interface priorities, and automate failover handling.
- User Role Management – Granular access control for admins, clients, and field teams, including multi-tiered permissions for scalable team environments.
Node capacity and coverage range
The number of LoRa nodes that can communicate with a gateway at the same time depends on factors like:
- Spreading Factor (SF) – Lower SFs (e.g. SF7) allow faster transmissions and more simultaneous nodes.
- Channel count – More channels = higher concurrency.
- Payload size and transmission interval – Smaller payloads and longer intervals reduce congestion.
Here is a general estimate for each gateway:
|Gateway Model
|LoRa Channels
|Estimated Concurrent Nodes
|Notes
|RAK7240
|8 or 16
|500-2000
|SX1303 supports fine timestamping and frame buffering for high concurrency.
|RAK7289
|8 or 16
|500-2000
|Internal antennas reduce interference; ideal for dense deployments.
|RAK7268
|8
|300-1000
|SX1302 core; suitable for moderate indoor traffic.
|RAK7267
|8
|300-1000
|Compact outdoor gateway with solar-ready design.
These figures assume a mix of SF7–SF12, 10-minute uplink intervals, and typical payload sizes.
For high-frequency or SF12-heavy networks, reduce node count by approximately 50%.
Coverage range estimates
Coverage depends on antenna gain, terrain, gateway elevation, and environmental noise.
The following data is based on field tests and LoRaWAN calculators:
|Gateway Model
|Frequency Band
|Antenna Type
|Max Range (Line-of-Sight)
|Typical Urban Range
|RAK7240
|EU868/US915
|External (5-8 dBi)
|Up to 15 km
|2-5 km
|RAK7289
|EU868/US915
|Internal (5-9 dBi)
|Up to 11 km
|2-4 km
|RAK7268
|US915
|External (3-5 dBi)
|Up to 5 km
|1-2 km
|RAK7267
|EU868/US915
|Internal (2.5 dBi)
|Up to 8 km
|1-3 km
For rural deployments with elevated gateways and directional antennas, ranges can exceed 15 km.
Urban environments with buildings and RF noise reduce effective coverage.
