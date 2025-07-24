Otto Wireless Solutions – Your source of world-class LoRaWAN gateways

Otto Wireless Solutions, a leader in IoT connectivity and an official partner of RAK Wireless, delivers a robust portfolio of LoRaWAN gateways tailored for diverse deployment environments – from urban smart buildings to remote agricultural landscapes.

This guide compares four flagship models – RAK7240, RAK7289, RAK7268, and RAK7267 – highlighting their technical capabilities, installation contexts, and performance optimization strategies.

Each of these RAK Wireless gateways offers a unique blend of hardware and software features tailored to specific deployment needs.

The RAK7240, RAK7289, and RAK7267 are outdoor gateways, while the RAK7268 is an indoor gateway.

All four have the following software features in common:

Built-in Network Server

OpenVPN

Software and UI sit on top of OpenWRT

LoRaWAN 1.0.3

LoRa Frame filtering (node whitelisting)

MQTT v3.1 Bridging with TLS encryption

Buffering of LoRa frames in Packet Forwarder mode in case of NS outage (no data loss)

Full duplex (optional)

Listen Before Talk (optional)

Fine timestamping (optional)

We unpack the key differences between each gateway, below.

RAK7240 – WisGate Edge Prime

Dual LoRa Concentrators for up to 16 channels

for up to 16 channels IP65-rated aluminium enclosure with cable glands

with cable glands Multi-backhaul support : Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional)

: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional) External antennas for LoRa, Wi-Fi, GPS, LTE

for LoRa, Wi-Fi, GPS, LTE Surge protection and PoE (802.3af)

and PoE (802.3af) Built-in network server with LoRaWAN 1.0.3 support

with LoRaWAN 1.0.3 support Fine timestamping , MQTT bridge, and frame buffering

, MQTT bridge, and frame buffering Brand customization: flat surface for logo printing

The RAK7240 is ideal for semi-urban edge deployments requiring flexible antenna configurations and battery support.

It is also suitable for smart farming, utility monitoring, and municipal networks.

RAK7289 – WisGate Edge Pro

IP67/NEMA-6 enclosure with internal LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS antennas

with internal LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS antennas Dual LoRa Concentrators (8 or 16 channels)

(8 or 16 channels) Full-duplex and Listen Before Talk (optional)

(optional) Solar-ready power input with electricity monitoring

with electricity monitoring Advanced diagnostics : dying gasp, fine timestamping

: dying gasp, fine timestamping WisGateOS 2 with extension add-ons and remote management

The RAK7289 is best suited to dense LoRa traffic environments.

Its internal antenna design simplifies setup, while advanced timestamping and MQTT bridging support critical industrial telemetry.

RAK7267 – WisGate Soho Pro

IP67-rated ABS Unify enclosure with fully integrated antennas

with fully integrated antennas Solar-ready with 9–36V DC input and RAK Battery Plus compatibility

with 9–36V DC input and RAK Battery Plus compatibility Cat-1 LTE connectivity for cost-effective deployments

for cost-effective deployments Compact and rugged for small outdoor installations

for small outdoor installations Listen Before Talk, fine timestamping, and full LoRaWAN stack.

The RAK 7267 is a solar-ready compact solution, perfect for remote field installations.

It’s fully integrated antennas and low-power design reduce complexity and installation costs.

RAK7268 – WisGate Edge Lite 2

8 LoRa channels with SX1302 concentrator

with SX1302 concentrator Compact IP30 plastic enclosure

Multi-backhaul : Ethernet, Wi-Fi, optional LTE.

: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, optional LTE. SD card buffering for LoRa frames.

for LoRa frames. Breathing LED for visual status monitoring

for visual status monitoring Flexible power input : PoE, 12V DC, or 9–24V DC

: PoE, 12V DC, or 9–24V DC Built-in network server, MQTT bridge, and WisDM support

The RAK7268 is tailored for commercial or residential IoT use cases – like smart buildings and campus environments.

Its SD card buffering provides redundancy in network outages.

View the table below for a thorough comparison between these four gateways:

Specification RAK7240 (Outdoor) RAK7289 (Outdoor) RAK7268 (Indoor) RAK7267 (Outdoor) LoRa Channels 8 or 16 (SX1303) 8 or 16 (SX1303) 8 (SX1302) 8 (SX1303) Enclosure Rating IP65 Aluminium IP67 Metal + Plastic IP30 Plastic IP67 ABS Unify Connectivity Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LTE (opt.) Wi-Fi, LTE Power Options PoE, DC 9–24V, Battery Plus PoE, DC 12V, Solar-ready PoE, DC 12V or 9–24V DC 9–36V, Solar-ready GPS Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Operating Temp Range -30°C to +55°C -30°C to +55°C -10°C to +55°C -30°C to +55°C Management Interface WisGateOS 2 + WisDM WisGateOS 2 + WisDM WisGateOS 2 + WisDM WisGateOS 2 + WisDM Cellular Module EG95 (Cat 4, optional) EG95 (Cat 4) EG95 (Cat 4, optional) EG915 (Cat 1) Deployment Weight 1.3 kg Varies per kit 0.3 kg 0.66 kg

Network Failover and MultiWAN Resilience

These RAK Wireless gateways are all powered by WisGateOS 2 and support advanced MultiWAN failover, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular interfaces.

The gateways continuously monitor the health of each WAN link and automatically switch to a backup interface if the primary connection becomes unstable or unavailable.

This dynamic failover mechanism is especially critical for remote or mission-critical deployments, where consistent data transmission is essential.

Whether operating in urban infrastructure or rural solar-powered setups, RAK gateways maintain reliable backhaul through prioritized WAN routing and real-time link diagnostics.

The default priority order is Ethernet > Wi-Fi > LTE, although this is customizable via the WisGateOS 2 interface for tailored network behaviour.

WisDM – Best-in-class features for managing LoRaWAN gateways

RAK Wireless’s WisDM platform is not just a remote dashboard – it is a secure, intelligent, and scalable ecosystem for managing fleets of LoRaWAN gateways.

With enterprise-grade security, real-time diagnostics, and built-in orchestration, WisDM streamlines IoT network operations for engineering teams and service providers alike.

You will benefit from end-to-end encryption for sensitive configuration and monitoring data, as well as enterprise-grade protection for data in motion and at rest.

This is powered by continuous automated audits and features robust incident response protocols.

WisDM also comes with a built-in network server that enables you to process data directly on the gateway’s firmware layer.

You can then add devices and configure applications without intermediary platforms – all of which enables centralised control through the WisDM platform.

Other impactful features include:

Over-the-Air (OTA) Firmware Updates – Trigger or schedule firmware upgrades remotely and enjoy zero-touch updates.

– Trigger or schedule firmware upgrades remotely and enjoy zero-touch updates. Gateway Pre-provisioning – Set firmware and parameters before gateways go online, making it easy to roll out large-scale projects.

– Set firmware and parameters before gateways go online, making it easy to roll out large-scale projects. Real-time IoT Network Monitoring – View gateway status, GPS coordinates, performance metrics, and alerts for issues and device report delays.

– View gateway status, GPS coordinates, performance metrics, and alerts for issues and device report delays. Remote Gateway Troubleshooting – Packet capture with RSSI, SNR, and airtime statistics.

– Packet capture with RSSI, SNR, and airtime statistics. MultiWAN Configuration – Configure Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular WANs, set interface priorities, and automate failover handling.

– Configure Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular WANs, set interface priorities, and automate failover handling. User Role Management – Granular access control for admins, clients, and field teams, including multi-tiered permissions for scalable team environments.

Node capacity and coverage range

The number of LoRa nodes that can communicate with a gateway at the same time depends on factors like:

Spreading Factor (SF) – Lower SFs (e.g. SF7) allow faster transmissions and more simultaneous nodes.

– Lower SFs (e.g. SF7) allow faster transmissions and more simultaneous nodes. Channel count – More channels = higher concurrency.

– More channels = higher concurrency. Payload size and transmission interval – Smaller payloads and longer intervals reduce congestion.

Here is a general estimate for each gateway:

Gateway Model LoRa Channels Estimated Concurrent Nodes Notes RAK7240 8 or 16 500-2000 SX1303 supports fine timestamping and frame buffering for high concurrency. RAK7289 8 or 16 500-2000 Internal antennas reduce interference; ideal for dense deployments. RAK7268 8 300-1000 SX1302 core; suitable for moderate indoor traffic. RAK7267 8 300-1000 Compact outdoor gateway with solar-ready design.

These figures assume a mix of SF7–SF12, 10-minute uplink intervals, and typical payload sizes.

For high-frequency or SF12-heavy networks, reduce node count by approximately 50%.

Coverage range estimates

Coverage depends on antenna gain, terrain, gateway elevation, and environmental noise.

The following data is based on field tests and LoRaWAN calculators:

Gateway Model Frequency Band Antenna Type Max Range (Line-of-Sight) Typical Urban Range RAK7240 EU868/US915 External (5-8 dBi) Up to 15 km 2-5 km RAK7289 EU868/US915 Internal (5-9 dBi) Up to 11 km 2-4 km RAK7268 US915 External (3-5 dBi) Up to 5 km 1-2 km RAK7267 EU868/US915 Internal (2.5 dBi) Up to 8 km 1-3 km

For rural deployments with elevated gateways and directional antennas, ranges can exceed 15 km.

Urban environments with buildings and RF noise reduce effective coverage.

Think LoRa. Think Otto.

From compact indoor hubs to rugged outdoor enclosures, the RAK Wireless gateway portfolio – delivered through Otto Wireless Solutions – empowers engineers and integrators to design scalable, secure, and resilient LoRaWAN networks across any environment.

Each model offers a distinct blend of channel capacity, management features, and deployment flexibility, while WisDM elevates fleet control through its intuitive, security-first cloud interface.

Whether you are launching smart city infrastructure, monitoring agricultural assets, or optimizing industrial telemetry, these gateways are designed and built to drive long-term performance and simplify IoT operations from day one.

With RAK Wireless, powered by Otto Wireless Solutions, you are not just buying gateways – you are investing in a resilient, scalable, and secure IoT infrastructure built for performance and engineered for possibility.

Think LoRa. Think Otto. Build networks that last.

Contact Otto Wireless Solutions at [email protected] or +27 11 791 1033.

