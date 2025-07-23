Vodacom World’s critically acclaimed augmented reality experience is back – and you’re invited

Vodacom is bringing back its multi-award-winning, family-fun-filled augmented reality experience – World of Collectibles.

The World of Collectibles experience will run from 24 to 26 July 2025 exclusively at Vodacom World.

It gives you and your family the opportunity to play an augmented reality game on your smartphone and win guaranteed prizes.

Here’s how it works:

Visit Vodacom World from 24 to 26 July. Make a purchase of at least R399 at Vodacom World. Sign up for our augmented reality game on your smartphone. Discover collectibles in the mall and WIN. Claim your prize at our activation stand.

Note: you must present your proof of purchase to complete the prize claiming process.

A wide range of prizes is up for grabs, including:

PlayStation 5 gaming consoles

Smartphones

Smart appliances

Smart wearables

And much more.

Visit Vodacom World

Vodacom World is located at 082 Vodacom Boulevard in Midrand and is the best place to find exclusive deals on the latest tech.

Visit Vodacom World during its operating hours to get these deals:

Monday to Friday: 08:30 – 17:30

Saturday: 09:00 – 17:00

Sunday: Closed

Public Holiday: 09:00 – 14:00

Vodacom World also boasts a 5-star events venue, as graded by The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa.

The venues have a meticulously designed layout with plug-and-play functionality, allowing a select number of presenters to share the same space seamlessly.

Furthermore, these venues are customisable, offering branding options tailored to meet your specific requirements.

Call Vodacom World on 082 1906 to learn more about booking an event, or if you have any other questions.