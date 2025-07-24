Rethinking energy investment: why leading South African corporates are choosing GreenYellow?

A global leader in the decentralised energy transition, GreenYellow, backed by Ardian, a world-leading investment firm managing over 180 billion USD in assets, is an expert in decentralised solar PV generation, energy efficiency, and energy storage in the as-a-service model.

GreenYellow supports Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients across the entire value chain; feasibility studies, engineering, financing, construction, maintenance and operation of assets, enabling them to produce clean, local, and cost-effective energy, while reducing their grid energy consumption, and enhance competitiveness.

Thanks to its innovative contractual models requiring no initial investment – Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Energy Efficiency Agreement (EEA), Utility as a Service (UaaS), Battery as a Service (BaaS) – based on energy performance and guaranteed availability, GreenYellow empowers businesses to strengthen their energy independence, sustainably secure their costs and accelerate the decarbonisation of their utilities, all without financial or operational risk.

From global leader to local game-changer for South Africa

Since its founding in France in 2007, GreenYellow has delivered:

Building on its global experience, GreenYellow entered South Africa in 2020, and has rapidly become a trusted energy partner with 100+ projects under operation across the country.

“In South Africa, we’re leveraging global expertise and Group financial strength to tackle one of the country’s most urgent challenges, energy security,” says Mike Ilias, Country Director for GreenYellow South Africa, who spearheads the company locally from its inception.

The GreenYellow model: performance without initial investment (ZERO CAPEX)

In South Africa, where energy security and cost predictability are more critical than ever, GreenYellow delivers results through a fully funded OPEX model, eliminating initial investment for its clients, while providing clean, reliable energy and guaranteed savings.

GreenYellow’s approach shifts the financial, technical, and operational burden away from the client. We design, fund, build, operate, maintain and optimise the energy systems throughout its lifecycle, all with:

No Capex

No risk

Guaranteed performance

End-to-end delivery

“We deliver fully funded energy systems that generate value from day one, allowing clients to preserve capital and stay focused on core operations,” — Mike Ilias

But this model is more than just a financing mechanism, it’s a strategic, performance-led partnership, backed by 18 years of global expertise and a deep understanding of local energy challenges.

“We’re here to shift the energy narrative from cost centre to value driver and we’re proud to be the trusted partner behind that shift for many of South Africa’s leading businesses,” — Mike Ilias

Why are businesses making the GreenYellow shift?

By choosing GreenYellow, businesses gain a performance-driven partnership that delivers:

1. Proven expertise

Nearly two decades of global experience, with local teams that execute rapid, end-to-end implementation, even across multi-site environments, without disrupting business operations.

2. Immediate cost energy savings

Slash energy bills from year one while preserving your cash flow

3. Financial flexibility

Your company’s capital stays focused on where it matters most while we fund, install, and maintain your energy infrastructure for you to stay focused on your core business.

4. Energy resilience

Shield your operations from load shedding, grid instability, and escalating tariffs with our on-site reliable solutions.

5. Real-time smart energy intelligence

Access system data, performance analytics, and predictive maintenance via a dedicated digital platform.

6. Measurable ESG impact

Meet sustainability targets with measurable carbon reductions, audit-ready data, and transparent reporting.

7. End-to-end simplicity

GreenYellow manages the full lifecycle from design, engineering to uptime, with zero complexity for your team.

GreenYellow is more than a technology provider, it’s a long-term energy partner.

Every project begins with a detailed on-site energy audit to assess energy use, cost drivers, and untapped opportunities. Based on this analysis, GreenYellow deploys tailored solutions, such as decentralised solar PV, battery storage, high-performance cooling, or energy efficiency systems.

Each partnership is formalised through a fully funded Energy Agreement, with performance commitments and contract durations ranging from 5 to 25 years, delivering guaranteed savings and long-term impact, without operational disruption.

“We make energy transition simple, fast, and financially smart,” concludes Mike Ilias.

