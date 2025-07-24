Codehesion – South Africa’s leading Android and iOS app development company

Codehesion is South Africa’s leading mobile app development company, and will take care of all your Android and iOS app development needs.

Founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion provides businesses with app development solutions and skills to suit their requirements.

As specialists in producing world-class apps for Android and iOS, Codehesion makes it easy for companies to:

Build a new app for their business, or update existing apps and software systems.

Use Codehesion’s experts for specific app development projects or software development requirements.

Codehesion only employs highly-skilled software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers who specialise in app development.

This allows them to build apps and run app development projects faster and with better results than other companies.

The result is a long list of happy, high-profile clients for Codehesion. These include: Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Woolworths, Peermont Global, Fines SA, Entabeni Systems, Poynting, HOMii, and Midstream Estates.

Free consultation

Codehesion’s expertise extends across all categories of app development and includes: Project Management, Front-End Development, Back-End Development, Testing, and Deployment and Maintenance.

To guide you on how it can take care of your app development needs, Codehesion offers a free consultation to prospective clients.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to assess the scope of work, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.

After the development work is complete, companies then have the option to support finished apps themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Codehesion also provides training to companies which choose to maintain their own apps, to ensure a smooth transition.

Beyers invites companies to contact them for a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.