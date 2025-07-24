Samsung reinforces best TV leadership with new cutting-edge line-up

Samsung South Africa recently unveiled its most advanced and expansive TV lineup yet, headlined by the 2025 Neo QLED Mini LED and OLED series.

Powered by the intelligent Samsung Vision AI, the new lineup combines cinematic picture, immersive sound and smart connectivity to redefine home entertainment – from its intuitive smart features and designs that seamlessly elevate any space.

Whether you’re after breathtaking 8K detail, vibrant OLED contrast, or the brilliance of 4K Mini LED technology, Samsung’s 2025 TVs reimagine what your screen can do with innovative features, a more personalised interface, and a cinematic experience tailored to your lifestyle.

Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced visuals and audio with intuitive features like Universal Gestures, allowing control via hand motions or a Galaxy Watch.

New smart home tools such as Pet Care, Family Care, and Home Insights bring peace of mind with live camera views and alerts, while the refreshed One UI Tizen interface – which comes with up to seven years of OS updates – ensures seamless navigation, personalised profiles and access to all your favourite content.

Neo QLED range

In the Neo QLED 8K range, the flagship QN950F, which comes in an 85-inch form factor, features Samsung’s most powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor.

This processor delivers 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Glare-Free technology, and Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for smooth, vibrant visuals.

The QN900F offers similar innovation in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, with refined design and immersive Object Tracking Sound+ powered by Dolby Atmos.

The Neo QLED 4K series includes the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F.

With Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, Neo Quantum HDR+, and Supersize Picture Enhancer, this range brings brighter, sharper and more detailed 4K viewing, even on ultra-large displays.

2025 OLED series

Samsung’s 2025 OLED series pushes boundaries with three models: the S95F, S90F and S85F.

The flagship S95F features OLED Glare-Free tech, a 30% brightness boost, NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, and 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and breath taking visuals.

The S90F adds OLED HDR+ and AI-powered sound, while the S85F delivers vivid detail and colour with Colour Booster Pro and 4K AI Upscaling.

2025 TV Early-Order Promotion

Samsung wants to deliver even more value to its customers, which is why the company is introducing the 2025 TV Early-Order Promotion, running from 16 July to 11 August 2025.

This exclusive promotion offers early buyers the chance to receive free premium gifts that perfectly complement the immersive experience delivered by Samsung’s 2025 TVs.

These include the latest Galaxy tablets, soundbars, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds – all designed to enhance your smart home ecosystem.

Get your gifts when you buy the latest Samsung TVs at the following prices:

100-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED – R99,999

Neo QLED 8K – R149,999

77-inch S95F 4K OLED – R99,999

65-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED – R39,999

55-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED – R24,999

Click here to view the full list of offers. T and Cs apply.

Extra Samsung features

Across the 2025 range, users can enjoy Samsung Art Store access, now available beyond The Frame.

The Samsung Art Store features over 3,000 works from artists like Van Gogh, Basquiat and collections from The Met and MoMA.

A new mobile karaoke feature then lets users sing along to over 100,000 licensed tracks using their smartphone via the Stingray Karaoke app.

All Samsung TVs also support SmartThings integration with 340+ brands and are protected by Samsung Knox for triple-layer data security.

From stunning 8K visuals to cinematic OLED colour, from intuitive AI to supersized screens, Samsung’s 2025 TV line-up brings together the best in design, technology, and smart living.

As the global TV leader for 19 years running, Samsung continues to shape the future of home entertainment.

Click here to shop for the latest Samsung TVs.