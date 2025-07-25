On Key Plus – The enterprise asset management tool that solves real-world challenges

Image caption: Dirk Janse van Rensburg, Business Lead at On Key Software Solutions

The best enterprise asset management (EAM) solution on the market is made right here in South Africa.

On Key, developed by Pragma, is a world-class EAM that was first created over 30 years ago and has since undergone six iterations, culminating in today’s product – On Key Plus.

This solution has been identified by Verdantix – a leading research voice in this sector – as a market leader.

This followed an in-depth analysis of the world’s most popular asset management platforms.

According to Verdantix, where the On Key Plus solution particularly shines is where it matters most – the solution’s competencies and ability to solve the real-world challenges of its users.

Built by engineers

According to Dirk Janse van Rensburg, Business Lead at On Key Software Solutions, one of the reasons for On Key Plus’ market leadership is that it is built by a team of engineers.

These engineers have a deep appreciation for real-world functionality and have a strong track record in the consulting space.

They are therefore well-equipped to work with your organisation and maximise the value you receive from On Key Plus.

This is evident in the strong focus that has been placed on turning On Key Plus into more than an asset management tool – it is an asset performance management tool.

In simple terms, this means that On Key Plus not only gives businesses visibility of their machines, but it also actively helps them determine how efficiently these machines are performing and whether anything could be optimised.

“On Key Plus was designed with a deep appreciation for real-world failure models, maintenance strategies, and operational pressures,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“It’s more than software – it’s a fully engineered solution that will help your business run more smoothly”

On Key Plus also stands out for being incredibly easy to use – even for non-technical staff.

“Our goal is simple – we want to deliver the best asset performance management value for your organisation’s needs, while making it as easy as possible to use,” said Janse van Rensburg.

Track record of excellence

On Key Plus is headquartered in South Africa and has delivered proven results across the globe – including in Southern Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and more.

Key examples of success include the following:

Supported a Macao luxury hotel with optimised scheduling to ensure its 2,000+ maintenance team was always available to meet its SLA of 12-minute fixes for all rooms and facilities.

Helped organisations in the oil and gas industries digitise their contractor management. Some of the affected areas included optimal route planning, reducing travel and exposure (HSE target), lowering their carbon footprint (ESG target), and optimising core workflows, leading to cost savings, equipment availability, and improved compliance.

Developed an innovative algorithm to optimise asset management strategies and simulate outcomes years in advance – ensuring the client already knew the issues they would face in the future and could prepare accordingly.

Throughout each of these projects, the clients benefited not only from the world-class On Key Plus software platform, but also from On Key Plus’ team of world-class engineers.

Make the smart decision

While some procurement teams might neglect performing an informed scan of the market, they may be tempted to default to the globally recognisable ICT megabrands that compete in this sector.

However, smart businesses understand that true success comes from working with specialists who deliver best-in-class tools as their top priority and don’t settle for one-size-fits-all platforms that don’t solve all their needs.

If you’ve done that and are seeking a fit-for-purpose tool, consider embracing the specialists – On Key Plus.

