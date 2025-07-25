Fantastic Four: First Steps – Coming to cinemas on 25 July

Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest movie in the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe and it will hit Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro cinemas from 25 July.

The movie offers a fresh spin on Marvel’s First Family and is set in a vibrant 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world.

Fantastic Four: First Steps explores the titular Fantastic Four as they struggle to balance their roles as heroes saving the world with their family bonds.

In First Steps, the world is under threat from Galactus, a stellar entity intent on consuming the Earth, and the Fantastic Four must handle this existential threat to save the human race.

Casting

Fantastic Four: First Steps boasts a star-studded cast.

The head of the family, Mister Fantastic, is played by the popular Pedro Pascal.

Pascal is well-known for roles such as the Mandalorian in The Mandalorian, Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.

He is joined by Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm. Kirby rose to fame playing Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama series The Crown.

The remaining members of the Fantastic Four are filled by Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), who played Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Ralph Ineson rounds out the main cast as Galactus and is joined by Julia Garner as his herald, the Silver Surfer.

The cast also includes Mark Gatiss (Ted Gilbert), Matthew Wood (Herbie), and Paul Walter Hauser (The Mole Man).

Watch the film’s trailer below.

Where to watch

Tickets for Fantastic Four: First Steps are available from Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro for showings from 25 July 2025.

Since this movie is part of the hugely popular MCU, tickets are expected to sell out fast—so be sure to book early to avoid missing out on opening weekend showings.

Furthermore, Ster-Kinekor is offering Marvel fans the chance to see the film a day early thanks to its Fan First Premiere.

Bookings for this premiere are now open, with Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationwide offering the chance to see the film early.

The premier will begin at 20:00 pm and include options for IMAX, Cine Prestige, and D-BOX, depending on the cinema and your preference.

Click here to book a premier ticket for Fantastic Four: First Steps.