Global Payroll vs Self-service Payroll – Unpacking the differences

Accurate and efficient payroll management is essential for any business looking for long-term success.

Companies will encounter two approaches to running payroll – managed global, and self-service payroll software.

That’s because payroll isn’t just about salaries, tax rates, and pay days — it also involves a web of local rules, reporting standards, and compliance obligations.

For each country there are different employment regulations, employment laws, union agreements, and more.

While some companies may only need to deal with a few of these, others must gain a deeper understanding to remain efficient and compliant with the law where they have employees.

Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace understands that this can be daunting and has compiled a breakdown of both managed payroll globally and self-service payroll solutions to help you decide what’s best for your business:

Global Payroll

Global Payroll is a managed service which is used to oversee employee payroll across multiple countries and regions.

It is popular with international companies who have multiple branches and operations worldwide, with different countries having disparate laws, as well as different currencies.

The main benefit of Global Payroll services is the managed service element.

Companies provide their key payroll data to their managed service provider, and the provider will take care of the processing, from cross-to-net calculations, reports and disbursements.

The provider typically offers several payments types and will also ensure employees are paid in local currencies,

Global payroll solutions like Deel Global Payroll reduce administrative responsibilities and overhead costs for businesses who are happy to give up the majority of their payroll tasks to a trusted partner in the payroll industry.

Benefits of Global Payroll

One partner and platform for payroll across multiple countries

Simplifies expansion into new markets

Reduces admin and overheads

Ensures compliance with local laws

Enables small HR teams to support global growth and deliver ROI

Self-service Payroll

Self-service Payroll, also called Local Payroll, differs from Global or Managed Payroll in that companies manage their own payroll rather than outsource the work to a provider.

Companies have more control over their payroll data and processes, which is particularly valuable when your operations are more complex, compliance demands are more intense, and you employ large numbers of people in a market.

In these scenarios, many businesses prefer to handle their payroll processes themselves – but need best-in-class software to do so.

Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace, is an industry leader in this sector.

Despite its name, it can be used both by single-region businesses and multi-national organisations.

It is a specialised platform that makes it easy for your internal payroll team to run payroll calculations, manage multiple employee types, handle union rules and collective agreements, track leave, benefits, and cost allocations, simulate payslips, and much more.

Benefits of Local (Self-Service) Payroll

Real-time payroll insights and simulations

Complete control over scheduling and configuration

Handles complex pay structures and union rules

Automatically updates for tax and compliance changes

Supports high-headcount or highly regulated environments

Conclusion

Global Payroll providers like Deel.com provide managed payroll services for organisations that prefer to outsource their payroll to a trusted provider.

With Deel Global Payroll, multi-national businesses receive in-house, local compliance expertise across 130+ countries, so they don’t need to be country employment law experts.

Local Payroll providers – like Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace – gives you full control over your payroll processes.

With built-in compliance, real-time legal updates, and automated cut-off reminders, you can manage payroll in-house with total confidence.

It’s self-service software designed to save time, reduce risk, and keep you ahead of every deadline.

The best choice for your business will depend upon your organisation’s structure and needs.

Click here to learn more about Deel Local Payroll, Powered by PaySpace managed services.