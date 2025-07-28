Xiaomi vacuum cleaners lead the way in innovation and affordability

Xiaomi’s G20 vacuum cleaners use the latest technology to deliver seamless performance and help users take the hassle out of cleaning.

These vacuums include the base G20 model, as well as Lite and Max models, to cover every user’s needs, regardless of their circumstances.

Each model comes equipped with cutting-edge technologies and features, such as improved battery life and suction power, which ensure powerful, uninterrupted cleaning.

Xiaomi has built a reputation for delivering high performance at affordable prices, and the G20 vacuums are an excellent example of this.

Xiaomi G20

The Xiaomi G20 comes equipped with different brush heads to suit your specific needs.

These brush heads include an electric brush bar, a 2-in-1 brush nozzle, and a mini electric brush.

The electric brush bar is suitable for wood floors, tiles, low-pile carpets, and floor mats, while the 2-in-1 brush nozzle has you covered with sofa gaps, corners, ceiling, and curtains.

The mini electric brush is tailor-made to remove dust mites and allergens from mattresses and couches.

With the help of these versatile brush heads and the built-in LED searchlight, you can easily tackle pet hair, dust, and grime – even in hard-to-see or hard-to-reach spots.

The powerful, high-performance brushless motor supports this by providing an impressive 150AW suction power, and is aided by a 600ml dust bin capacity and a 12-cone cyclone dust separation system, which separates larger particles to ensure consistent airflow while cleaning.

This guarantees a more thorough clean while reducing the need for you to constantly empty the dust bin.

A five-stage filtration system then allows the G20 to trap dust and allergens, so nothing unwanted gets released back into the air, ensuring a healthier home and the environment as a whole.

When you’re done with your cleaning, the dedicated wall mount storage system allows you to pack the G20 away, keeping it accessible while freeing up valuable storage space.

In combination, these features ensure that you meet all the cleaning needs of almost any home -hitting the ultimate sweet spot between price and performance.

Xiaomi G20 Lite

The G20 Lite is a more affordable option when compared to the G20, and is ideal for those who live in smaller homes, apartments, and flats.

It boasts a high-speed brushless motor for excellent 120AW suction power at this lower price point, while the one-touch disposal system is a delightful luxury that makes it easy to empty this vacuum cleaner after you’re done cleaning.

The G20 Lite has a five-stage filtration system, just like the G20, to ensure it traps allergens and efficiently removes all dust.

If you live in an apartment or a smaller space, clean breathable air is even more important for your health and comfort in this confined space – making this a must-have feature.

Where the G20 Lite stands apart is its super lightweight form factor, which makes it easy to navigate through smaller rooms and clean awkward spots.

This is further aided by an electric brush bar for all floor cleaning, and an extension rod setting that lets you reach high and hard-to-reach places.

If you have a smaller living space, the G20 Lite will meet all your needs with ease, at an incredibly affordable price point.

Xiaomi G20 Max

The G20 Max is the most powerful and effective vacuum cleaner in this range, making it ideal if you need more power and functionality than the standard G20.

This is relevant for those with larger homes and families, where dealing with dust and grime can become a daily duty.

The G20 Max makes this a simpler process in many ways. For example, there are three battery modes that let you conserve charge for lighter jobs, or enjoy maximum suction power – 180AW – in more challenging scenarios.

This is powered by a 7-cell battery pack with up to an hour of runtime.

Even while using the high-power mode, you’ll still be able to use the G20 Max for long periods, and when this vacuum cleaner does eventually lose its charge, there is a recharge station built into its wall mount that makes powering up your G20 Max simple and easy.

The G20 Max also offers the most usage attachments of the three cordless vacuum cleaners, including:

Mini electric brush – Ideal for removing mites and allergens from mattresses and sofas.

– Ideal for removing mites and allergens from mattresses and sofas. 2-in-1 brush nozzle – Two modes allow you to clean narrow spaces and furniture surfaces easily.

– Two modes allow you to clean narrow spaces and furniture surfaces easily. Pet brush – A dedicated brush comb for your dog that will smooth and untangle pelts while removing loose hair.

The pet brush is particularly useful for those with pets who frequently shed, allowing them to prevent the loose fur from becoming a problem in the first place.

An extension hose feature is also usable with the 2-in-1 brush nozzle and the pet brush, making it even easier to reach out-of-the-way spots or brush a fidgeting dog.

Once you’ve used the Xiaomi G20 Max to clean your large home, you will realise it can match any challenge you throw at it – and you will never want to use another vacuum cleaner again.

We provide an in-depth comparison of these three Xiaomi vacuum cleaners, below.