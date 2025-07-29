Let your VoIP be heard

VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is an underrated internet service.

It allows you to make phone calls over the internet, instead of using traditional phone lines.

Did you know that all your WhatsApp calls and Microsoft Teams meetings are made possible through this technology?

It can also power landline telephones, which means that users aren’t reliant on old landlines anymore to use their home telephone.

VoIP vs landline

What sets VoIP apart from your standard landline?

Being based on a more accessible and modern technology, VoIP comes with many advantages – including cost saving, flexibility and more advanced features than traditional landlines.

VoIP is the perfect solution for anyone with fixed Internet looking for a home telephone number that is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use.

With VoIP, there is no need for physical lines.

You can treat your smartphone, tablet or laptop as an office extension to make and receive calls.

Prices are also lower – there are no monthly subscription costs like a landline.

All you need is an internet connection and a positive CallTime balance to receive and make VoIP calls.

Some VoIP providers, like Afrihost, even offer FREE calls to other VoIP numbers that are on the same network.

VoIP also provides a bunch of extra features that traditional landlines are unable to, like the sending of documents, images and videos to your number all while you’re on a voice call.

You’re also able to receive automatically converted text voicemails to your email.

Your VoIP provider will be responsible for protecting their network, so you don’t have to worry about your home or business being at any security risk.

VoIP at Afrihost

With Afrihost, you can make affordable voice calls from only R50 per month!

To connect with Afrihost Pure VoIP, all you need is a stable internet connection, a VoIP-enabled phone (or a suitable app), and a positive CallTime balance.

There are no hidden costs – you can stay in control and only top up your balance when necessary.

Plus, all calls to other Pure VoIP numbers are absolutely FREE!

Click here to learn more about the options Afrihost Pure VoIP has to offer.

*Ts&Cs apply. Pricing correct at time of publication. E&OE.