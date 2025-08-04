Scale your SIP trunking business with Yeastar UC Solution

The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market is booming and is projected by Grand View Research to grow from $955.3 million in 2024 to $3.25 billion by 2030 – offering immense opportunities for service providers to grow revenue, expand offerings, and improve customer retention.

However, many providers face ongoing challenges, such as:

Difficulty managing and monitoring multiple PBXs.

Lost deals due to incomplete features, lack of integrations, or vendor lock-in.

Compatibility issues with endpoints and trunks.

Lower customer stickiness when reselling other brands.

Unsatisfactory margins and inadequate vendor support.

Yeastar’s UCaaS solution is built to address these challenges head-on.

It empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) to expand services, win more business clients, and unlock scalable, recurring revenue streams.

Unlock new revenue with UCaaS

UCaaS isn’t just about communication – it’s about transforming your business model.

Here’s how Yeastar helps ITSPs thrive:

Expanded service offerings – Deliver full-scale unified communications, contact centre solutions, and omnichannel messaging under one roof.

Deliver full-scale unified communications, contact centre solutions, and omnichannel messaging under one roof. Recurring revenue – Shift from one-off projects to predictable sources of long-term revenue with subscription-based models.

Shift from one-off projects to predictable sources of long-term revenue with subscription-based models. Upselling and cross-selling – Offer advanced features and integrations that create real value for your clients while also enabling additional sales opportunities for your ITSP.

Offer advanced features and integrations that create real value for your clients while also enabling additional sales opportunities for your ITSP. Real-world success: Companies like UK and Ireland telecom provider, in2tel, have used Yeastar’s UCaaS to scale efficiently, boost recurring revenue, and differentiate themselves in crowded markets. In2tel’s saw remarkable growth within five years, including acquiring over 500 business clients, selling over 6,000 extensions, and attracting small businesses through its affordable UCaaS solution.

Why Yeastar’s UCaaS Solution Stands Out

Yeastar’s award-winning P-Series Phone System is purpose-built for ITSPs like In2tel.

It features a centralized management platform designed for scalability and ease of use.

Here’s what makes it unique:

All-in-one communications and contact centre – Including desktop/mobile apps, call centre tools, and omnichannel messaging, including live chat, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Including desktop/mobile apps, call centre tools, and omnichannel messaging, including live chat, SMS, and WhatsApp. Powerful integrations – Seamlessly connect with Microsoft 365, Teams, CRMs, vertical industry software, and more.

Seamlessly connect with Microsoft 365, Teams, CRMs, vertical industry software, and more. Global auto-provisioning – Supports 450+ IP phone models and 150+ ITSPs worldwide.

Supports 450+ IP phone models and 150+ ITSPs worldwide. White-label friendly – Fully brandable PBX and softphone options to make the solution your own.

Fully brandable PBX and softphone options to make the solution your own. Multi-instance control – Manage all customer systems through one pane of glass – complete with PBX resource monitoring and task management.

Manage all customer systems through one pane of glass – complete with PBX resource monitoring and task management. Flexible deployment – Choose between cloud, software, or hardware setups – on your servers or Yeastar’s.

Choose between cloud, software, or hardware setups – on your servers or Yeastar’s. Partner-first approach – Free updates, no direct-to-customer sales, and dedicated support ensure your success.

Ready to try it out? Explore the P-Series PBX Free Trial.

New features launching August 2025

Yeastar continues to lead with innovation by adding cutting-edge features.

In August 2025, the following new features are coming to its UCaaS platform:

Call Flow Designer and AI Tools – Visually build call flows and voice apps, and enjoy AI-powered call summaries, WebSocket support, and text-to-speech. Outbound messaging – Run bulk WhatsApp campaigns and use pre-approved templates for instant promotions. Trunk sharing – Manage all SIP trunks and DIDs across multiple PBXs in one unified interface.

Future-proof your business as a Yeastar-certified partner

Join over 150 SIP trunk providers already connected to Yeastar’s network andyou’re your Yeastar certification, which provides benefits such as:

Official recognition as a Yeastar ITSP partner.

Pre-configured listing in Yeastar PBX systems (be the default choice!).

Exposure on Yeastar’s website to boost your brand.

Regional and international expansion opportunities.

Direct integration and marketing support.

South African partners can now take part in the 2025 Star Quest Challenge, and stand a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night all-inclusive trip to China!

Discover full prize details, entry criteria, and deadlines here.

Now is the time to grow smarter, earn more, and take full control of your communications business with Yeastar.

Click here to apply for Yeastar ITSP Partnership.