Expert reveals how to choose the right mattress size (and it’s easier than you think)

In a world where sleep is increasingly treated as self-care, your mattress is more than a place to crash.

It’s your nightly sanctuary, your recovery zone, your launchpad into the chaos of tomorrow.

But with an overwhelming array of sizes on the market, choosing the right one can feel more complicated than decoding your coffee order at an artisanal café.

Single, double, three-quarter, queen, king, extra length, super king… How big is too big? And when is compact simply claustrophobic?

With over 20 years in the sleep industry, The Mattress Warehouse breaks down the mattress sizing game.

The South African mattress sizing breakdown

Let’s start with the basics. South African mattress sizes are (mercifully) standardised:

Most are also available in extra length (200 cm), and if you’re especially tall – or like to sleep diagonally – the super king (200 x 200 cm) may be your holy grail.

So… how much mattress do you actually need?

Here’s the short answer: enough. Enough for your body, your habits, and your life.

But let’s get into the details:

Are you a sprawler or a curler? Toss-and-turners need more width. Restful and calm sleepers can get away with less.

Toss-and-turners need more width. Restful and calm sleepers can get away with less. Sleeping solo or with a plus-one (or a kid, or three pets) ? That queen might look indulgent in the showroom, but wait until your Labrador starts snoring.

? That queen might look indulgent in the showroom, but wait until your Labrador starts snoring. How much floor space can you spare? No one wants to sidle sideways between the bed and the cupboard like they’re in an airport security queue.

No one wants to sidle sideways between the bed and the cupboard like they’re in an airport security queue. Do you already own a bed base? Measure it. Then measure it again. Don’t trust your memory—or your partner’s “rough estimate.”

What size suits your stage of life?

Here’s a more honest look at who needs what – and why.

For kids and budget sleepers: the single mattress

It’s perfect for little people or those in tiny flats.

It’s space-saving, affordable, and surprisingly comfortable if you’re under 6 feet tall and not prone to sprawling like a starfish.

It’s ideal for bunk beds, tight guest rooms, or the “I just need something for now” crowd.

For teens, students, and transitional spaces: the three-quarter

Goldilocks got it right – this one is just right.

It has a bit more breathing room than a single, but it is still compact.

It works beautifully in student digs, studio apartments, or any transitional living space.

For young professionals and singletons: the double mattress

You’ve graduated from ramen and roommates.

You’re in your first flat and are working your way up the corporate ladder. A double bed says you’ve arrived.

There’s space to stretch, binge-watch Netflix, or host the occasional sleepover.

Likewise, it’s also perfect for singletons who aren’t looking to share a bed.

For couples (or if you sleep like a starfish): the queen mattress

The Gold Standard. Enough room for two bodies, plus emotional space for breathing on opposite sides when needed.

It fits most main bedrooms without eating up all your walking space – and allows for a scatter pillow pile worthy of a boutique hotel.

For those with a taste for luxury: the king-size mattress

Is it excessive? Possibly.

But if you have the floor space, it’s indulgent in all the right ways.

Especially ideal for co-sleeping families, larger individuals, or anyone who just wants to spread out without elbowing someone in the ribs.

Size does matter – when it comes to mattress size

When it comes to mattresses, the right size isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.

From space-saving singles to room-commanding super kings, there’s a perfect fit for every sleeper and stage of life.

The Mattress Warehouse makes it easy, with a wide range of mattresses and beds for sale, in all sizes – so you can rest easy, stretch out, or stay snug, whatever your sleep style.

Click here to buy your next mattress from The Mattress Warehouse.