Connectivity when and how you need it – The affordability and flexibility of Openserve Prepaid Fibre

By Koketso Maruma, Executive Business Development-Mass Markets at Openserve

Fibre optic internet cables have transformed how South Africans access and enjoy internet services.

The rollout of Fibre infrastructure has lowered the barrier to entry for household connectivity and helped the country make progress in closing the digital divide.

However, challenges remain for many users – whether it’s expensive data costs or a lack of flexible internet package options.

That’s why internet providers have responded to these challenges by offering innovative products and solutions that best meet South Africans’ usage needs.

Prepaid Fibre is one of these products, enabling users to enjoy high-speed, high-quality internet connectivity without having to sign contracts or make payment commitments.

Instead, they only pay for the internet they need, when they need it.

No commitments, no limits, and no interruptions

Since 2022, Openserve, South Africa’s largest wholesale Fibre provider, has offered a Prepaid Fibre solution to let customers pay upfront for a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connection without signing a contract or subscription agreements.

Prepaid Fibre, therefore, transforms what it means to have access to quality broadband internet.

It’s how Openserve is constantly innovating and working to offer customers internet options that best suit their needs.

Openserve offers two Prepaid Fibre services: Openserve Web Connect Prepaid (OWCP) and Openserve Webstream Connect Prepaid (OWSP).

While OWSP is available nationwide, OWCP is offered only in selected areas.

Both services are provided via Openserve’s GPON open-access Fibre network and backhauled via the Openserve Metro Ethernet network, providing full coverage and a consistent network experience.

OWSP is an especially ideal and convenient solution for users who may not require constant connectivity, such as those whose FTTH-enabled properties are used as holiday homes or Airbnbs.

What sets Openserve’s Prepaid Fibre solutions apart from those of other Fibre network operators (FNOs) is that they are not limited to specific areas or regions.

Instead, they leverage the company’s ‘one network’ approach to offering broadband internet service.

Prepaid Fibre is therefore available to any home enabled with an Openserve Fibre line, effectively delivering nationwide coverage and ensuring everyone has options when it comes to connectivity.

Furthermore, unlike traditional mobile data connectivity, where latency and performance levels are affected by network traffic and congestion, Prepaid Fibre offers an uninterrupted and consistent experience.

Openserve’s Fibre network also offers high levels of stability, as thanks to corporate investments in alternative and renewable energy sources, the network is less susceptible to outages such as those caused by loadshedding.

A convenient and customised experience

Prepaid Fibre has grown in popularity and has gradually become the optimal solution for many South Africans.

It offers consumers a high level of flexibility when it comes to meeting their connectivity needs, much like how prepaid utilities, such as electricity and water, have transformed South Africans’ relationships with essential services.

It makes Fibre more accessible while providing users with more options and a customised connectivity experience.

With Prepaid Fibre, customers can easily sign up without financial background checks, contracts, or cancellation fees, and only pay for the internet access they need.

About the packages

Prepaid Fibre packages are available in different bundles: 7-day, 14-day, and 30-day periods.

They offer unlimited data and are not subject to any Fair Use Policy (FUP) or Acceptable Use Policy (AUP). Customers can purchase a bundle for as little as R90.

Openserve offers numerous payment methods for prepaid bundles, including a cash-based 1Voucher option that reflects the flexibility and practicality of Prepaid Fibre.

It’s ideal for users who prefer to pay for their internet access using cash. Other payment options include debit and credit cards and EFT.

Openserve’s single Fibre network for both prepaid and contract packages also means customers have the option to move between internet packages with no hassle, providing connectivity that best suits their needs.

Openserve customers can then manage their connectivity using the Openserve Connect App.

With this fully integrated app, customers can explore Openserve’s broadband network services, check coverage in their area, view ISP details, and check for network outages.

They can also test their line and WiFi speeds, access troubleshooting guidelines, and learn more about the Openserve Fibre network.

Prepaid customers can use the app to purchase internet packages, monitor their usage, log and track any faults they may encounter, and upgrade to contract packages.

Embrace high-speed Internet with Openserve Prepaid Fibre

Prepaid Fibre is all about choice, flexibility, and making internet access as affordable and accessible as possible.

With Prepaid Fibre, Openserve customers can enjoy high-speed, high-quality internet access with no commitments or network compromises.

Click here to find out more about Prepaid Fibre and other Openserve products and packages.