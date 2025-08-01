August at Teljoy: Big Brands, Big Energy, Big Reasons To Switch To Rent To Own!

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to shake up your space, switch to smarter tech or finally get that fridge you’ve been eyeing – this is it.

Teljoy is bringing you the freedom and a smarter way to own what you love at your own pace, hassle and stress-free!

August brings new deals, everyday ease with our Rent To Own perks, and don’t forget, one very, VERY exciting car competition. Let’s jump right in!

What’s Hot This Month at Teljoy:

Big Brands. Big Deals. Big Energy.

Serta Beds

Sleep that hits different. The Manhattan Plush Base Set gives you hotel-level softness night after night, while the Arden Firm option is perfect if you like your support strong and your mornings ache-free.

Don’t worry about delivery here, we will give you FREE delivery, even on the BIG bulky stuff like beds!

Shop your dream Serta bed from R329 per month.

Midea

Quiet power. Big performance. The 513L Side-by-Side Fridge keeps things cool, crisp and organized, while the 13 Place Dishwasher makes post-dinner clean-up a hands-free dream.

Get your favorite Midea appliance hassle and stress-free from R299 per month.

Defy

Built tough, made modern. The 17kg Top Loader tackles laundry day without breaking a sweat, while the 90cm New York Gas Hob with Electric Oven brings pro-chef precision to your home kitchen.

Defy the odds today with no upfront cost and rent Defy from R299 per month.

Hisense

Rent To Own just makes sense with Hisense! Tech-savvy without the price tag. The 75″ Smart QLED TV turns movie night into a full cinematic experience, while the 12kg Front Loader keeps your clothes (and your schedule) fresh and running smooth.

We cover your TV licence on your new Hisense TV, so that you don’t have to deal with that admin!

Level up with Hisense from R299 per month.

KIC

Everyday essentials, made easy. The 279L Chest Freezer is perfect for stocking up without stress, while the 6kg Front Loader gives you dependable laundry cycles in a neat, no-fuss design.

You can KICk-back and relax, because Teljoy has you covered for risk, maintenance, and repairs. This is your chance to rent with confidence!

Get your KIC appliance from R229 per month.

Master Your Game

Level up your gaming experience without the lump sum. The PS5 1TB Slim Console Bundle brings next-gen speed and stunning gameplay, while the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle is perfect for on-the-go chaos or couch-based competition.

With Teljoy, you switch on ultimate flexibility and convenience effortlessly!

Game your way to JOY from R599 per month.

Parenthood Just Got a Whole Lot Easier (and Cooler!) with Teljoy’s Rent To Own Baby Gear!

Hold onto your rattles, folks, because Teljoy is officially making parenting even more awesome! You can now Rent To Own an array of baby essentials.

That means you can now get your hands on those dreamy cribs, super-safe car seats, snazzy strollers, and so much more without emptying your piggy bank all at once.

Get your baby geared up with, strollers, car seats and cozy camp cots.

Why is this such a game-changer?

Think about it: tiny humans grow fast! One minute they’re a newborn burrito, the next they’re a toddler tornado.

Teljoy’s Rent To Own takes the stress out of those big purchases.

You get all the top-notch gear you need with flexible monthly payments, leaving your budget breathing room for, well, more baby stuff (or maybe a much-deserved coffee!).

Flexibility is the Name of the Game!

Got a growth spurt on your hands? No problem! You can easily upgrade or downgrade items as your little one sprouts.

Plus, if plans change, returning items is a breeze. It’s all about making life simpler, more flexible and convenient!

But wait, there’s more! Rent To Own with Teljoy isn’t just about flexibility, it also includes maintenance, repairs, and risk cover, so you can kick back and enjoy those precious moments without worrying about unexpected hiccups.

Teljoy is here to make your parenting journey smoother, more affordable, and dare we say, a whole lot more fun!

The Teljoy Suzuki Swift Car Competition: Still Rolling Strong

In case you missed it – yes, you could actually win a car. Imagine a zippy new ride, with your brand new Teljoy appliance!

Every Teljoy rental from 1 July to 31 December 2025 counts as an automatic entry to win a Suzuki Swift.

Read all about Teljoy’s Suzuki Swift Campaign here

Want to earn an easy R500? Refer a friend → https://www.teljoy.co.za/refer

Yes! You’ll also score R500 for every successful referral. No limits. No catch

Why Rent with Teljoy?

Basically, it’s ownership on your terms – with less stress, less risk, and way more JOY! Life’s not on pause, and your appliances shouldn’t be stuck in 2009 either.

When you rent with Teljoy, you get:

No upfront costs, just added benefits!

Cancel anytime – no strings attached!

Upgrade, downgrade or swap when life changes.

Repairs and maintenance? We’ve got it covered.

TV licence? That’s on us too.

FREE delivery, even on the BIG stuff!

This August: Rent smarter. Live easier. Win bigger. Start Renting.

Teljoy – for the life you actually want.