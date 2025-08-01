Amazon Fireside Chats – Mulanga Muofhe shares her exciting entrepreneurial journey in the skincare industry

Amazon South Africa is running a series of engaging Fireside Chats with its local partners, highlighting important trends, insights, and experiences in the online retail space.

The discussions are hosted by Robert Koen, the Managing Director of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

In this first-ever Fireside Chat, Koen is joined by Mulanga Muofhe, an inspiring entrepreneur who sells her skincare products on the Amazon South Africa marketplace.

Muofhe is the Founder and Owner of Mulanga Naturals, a natural skincare brand that meets the needs of modern consumers while honouring her African heritage.

She is passionate about entrepreneurship and using her business to help South Africans who face skincare challenges – such as dry skin.

The fireside chat

In this discussion, Muofhe discusses her personal journey that led to the founding of Mulanga Naturals.

“It’s a skincare and wellness brand that I started in 2016, manufactured right here in Maitland, Cape Town. The premium skincare range targets melanin-rich skin concerns, and is made with 100% natural and organic ingredients,” said Muofhe.

She unpacks how she has designed her products to meet the needs of African customers.

Her inspiration behind these products was her personal experiences, as she had faced skincare challenges of her own.

Muofhe felt there were not enough products on the market that solved the specific challenges of African customers. Her passion for targeted skincare set her on an exciting entrepreneurial journey to address this gap in the market.

Her path was not all smooth sailing, however, and Muofhe shares some of the biggest obstacles she has faced since founding Mulanga Naturals.

One of her biggest challenges was reaching her target audience – something that she learned to achieve through a combination of social media marketing and selling on leading online marketplaces like Amazon.

“For me, it’s been super exciting to see how many great South African brands there are, and to see them spotlighted on Amazon,” said Koen.

Muofhe added to this, saying that “at the end of the day, if you’re passionate about what you’re doing, somehow you will figure it out and you will keep pushing yourself, and someone like Amazon might find you, highlight you, and all of a sudden, things start moving.”

By being on these platforms, Muofhe has been able to build a large and loyal community of customers. “There are many online communities you can join for support; and that is where I would start,” said Muofhe.

Koen also talks about the role Amazon is playing in supporting entrepreneurs like Muofhe, and highlights Muofhe as a great example for other ambitious entrepreneurs to follow.

“Building entrepreneurs, particularly within the South African youth, is such a critical part of our growth as an economy,” said Koen.

Muofhe and Koen conclude the discussion by reflecting on her learnings and sharing advice for South Africans who want to follow a similar entrepreneurial journey.

Muofhe says it’s important to start building a community before you get too deep into product development. She advises entrepreneurs to take their customers along on the journey and co-design products with their concerns in mind – this helps to build trust.

She admits the hardest part of the journey is starting and offers this encouragement for aspiring entrepreneurs: “Just start! Start communicating with people, start building your brand, and start getting your story out there.

“Just talk to people. DM them and don’t be scared. If it’s something you’re really passionate about, and you want to get it done, you have to keep knocking on the door,” said Muofhe.

Watch the full Amazon Fireside Chat with Robert Koen and Mulanga Muofhe, below.