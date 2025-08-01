It’s the Foschini Group’s gamechanger – Mojo Sleep from MojoBeds

The Foschini Group (TFG) is flipping the bedding market with an all-new bed shopping experience.

Having acquired The Bed Store in 2022, with operations concentrated in Gauteng and KZN, the group has identified that now is the best time to rebrand and roll out the business nationally.

The decision to roll this rebranding out now is down to four factors, which we outline below.

1. Established entry-to-mid market customer base

The value proposition of affordable quality has resonated with shoppers.

With years of confidence in a trusted retail brand, complete with informed in-store advice and after-sales service, The Bed Store has become a go-to destination for bed shoppers.

Furthermore, there is a vertically-integrated manufacturing capability that means competitive pricing on locally produced bedding can be passed on to the customer without the pressure on margins.

2. Market seeks a fresh brand with standout appeal

Typically, national competitors have had generic branding – with the likes of ‘The Bed Store’ being an obvious example.

Business manager Joanne Meyer, who has decades in the trade, said: “We have the solid business experience and operation.”

“Now is the time to disrupt the market with a new sleep brand that sells the ‘sizzle’ of customer benefits.”

“We’re not about a mattress and a price. Rather, it’s the idea of living your best mojo each day, because you’ve found your mojo sleep, at an affordable mojo price. That’s the MojoBeds promise.”

3. Streamlined shopping experience

MojoBeds stores are designed to be bright, simple and accessible, giving affordable quality an open, welcoming, and friendly appeal.

Shoppers can more intuitively find their way across brands, sizes, levels of comfort and support and, critically, their budget range.

This is because MojoBeds believes a high-ticket item is relative to disposable income – and no one should find the purchase decision daunting.

4. TFG Money Account

The TFG Money Account opens up a spectrum of lifestyle shopping across fashion, jewelry and accessories, sports, homeware and, of course, bedding.

It is a value-added benefit to shoppers like younger families on budgets, career starters who have less immediately disposable income, and customers who prize affordable quality above all else.

They just need additional credit extended for their high-ticket purchases – like their next Mojo mattress.

“With MojoBeds, we believe we have a perfectly aligned, holistic market offering to take right across the country,” said Meyer.

“We’re the fresh, new kid on every urban block. Instead of just another bedding option, MojoBeds offers the shopper a mojo experience with all the mojo benefits of affordability.”

“We’re selling South Africa their best mojo sleep.”

