The South African companies that have cracked the code

Absa, Discovery, Garmin, Huawei, Microsoft, Samsung, Standard Bank, Vodacom, and Xiaomi share a strategic advantage:

They’ve partnered with MyBroadband – and they’re reaping the rewards.

The companies that advertise on MyBroadband are also not limited to tech empires.

Banks, fitness brands, insurance giants, and many more industries choose MyBroadband.

This is because MyBroadband is not only South Africa’s largest technology platform – it is simply one of the biggest news websites in the country.

The MyBroadband advantage

These companies advertise on MyBroadband because it offers more than reach – it delivers influence, trust, and measurable marketing impact.

MyBroadband reaches 4.7 million readers and 15 million page views each month, giving your business front-row access to South Africa’s most valuable consumers.

This includes business professionals and industry insiders with real spending power.

MyBroadband offers a full suite of advertising solutions to get your brand and its solutions in front of this audience.

They include:

Sponsored content with serious social reach

Homepage and section takeovers that grab readers’ attention

High-visibility display banners

Professional video reviews and showcases

Podcast exposure on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

Marketing with MyBroadband isn’t just advertising. It’s brand elevation.

Connect with MyBroadband’s marketing team.