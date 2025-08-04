How solar is helping ordinary South Africans beat rising electricity costs

Electricity bills are no joke. Tariffs jumped in April, and earlier this month, municipal increases followed.

While many view solar just as a way to cope with load shedding, the real opportunity lies in its ability to help households take control of their monthly electricity costs.

After all, what’s the point of electricity if you’re always worried about the bill?

Your daily electricity usage adds up fast, especially in winter.

Boiling 1.5L of water in a standard kettle costs around R0.31 per boil.

Running a 2,000W heater for four hours a night can add nearly R816 to your monthly costs.

Add in a geyser, oven use, and daily cooking, and it is easy to exceed 700kWh a month.

For households spending between R2,000 and R3,000, these costs add up – even if they’re not always tracked line by line.

Solar flips that equation.

Instead of constantly monitoring usage or cutting back, it gives you a way to stabilise your monthly spend, use what you need, and still come in under budget.

Why solar-as-a-service is changing the game

Many people feel that the biggest barrier to adopting solar has always been cost – and rightly so.

Historically, solar installations required large upfront payments, followed by ongoing maintenance, insurance, and compliance headaches.

However, Stage Zero’s solar-as-a-service flips that model.

Instead of buying the equipment, you subscribe to solar like you would a mobile contract – only this subscription helps lower your electricity bill.

There is no capital outlay, no installer hunt, and no municipal red tape to navigate alone.

We install, insure, manage, and maintain the system, while you pay a fixed monthly fee and save money – from day one.

What makes Stage Zero worth your attention

Flexible month-to-month contracts – No long-term debt; cancel anytime.

– No long-term debt; cancel anytime. No upfront costs – Installation, compliance certificates, and insurance all included.

– Installation, compliance certificates, and insurance all included. Immediate savings – Net reduction on your electricity spend from day one.

– Net reduction on your electricity spend from day one. Smart system control – Battery state-of-charge and usage are optimised automatically.

– Battery state-of-charge and usage are optimised automatically. Full support – 24/7 assistance, proactive panel cleaning, and fast onsite hardware replacement.

– 24/7 assistance, proactive panel cleaning, and fast onsite hardware replacement. Lifetime warranty – Ongoing support, not a time-limited guarantee.

– Ongoing support, not a time-limited guarantee. Transparent results – Rand-based savings are visible in your app or portal.

– Rand-based savings are visible in your app or portal. August promotion – Any new customer signing up before 31 Aug will get 30 days free, while existing customers get 30 days free for a successful referral.

Happy customers

But don’t take our word for it. Our customer reviews speak for themselves.

“Stage Zero installed my solar system, and I could not be happier!” said Wayne Estebeth.

“Alpheus was amazing from start to finish, guiding me through the entire process with professionalism and expertise.”

“Paul and his team did a stellar job with the installation, efficient, neat, and top-quality workmanship,” added Etsebeth.

“The best part? I am already seeing huge savings on my monthly electricity bill.”

Barry-Dean Martin agrees.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the solar installation provided by Terranova on behalf of Stage Zero,” said Martin.

“From start to finish, the process was seamless and highly professional.”

“The quality of the installation was exceptional, with great attention to detail. This team delivers excellence in every sense of the word.”

And for Tendai Munani, it is all about the follow-through.

“Great service from the sales agent, making sure I was kept in the loop,” said Munani.

“The installers were knowledgeable and provided great details on how the systems work and how to save. Thank you, Stage Zero!”

The team at Velvet Films echo this sentiment.

“We are absolutely thrilled with our new solar installation from Stage Zero,” said JB Benecke from Velvet Films.

“The team was professional, efficient, and incredibly helpful throughout the entire process.”

“Our electricity bills have plummeted, and we love knowing we are doing our part for the environment.”

“The system looks sleek and modern, and we have had zero issues since installation,” said Benecke.

“We can highly recommend Stage Zero for anyone looking to go solar.”

Why timing matters

July’s hikes mean the clock is already ticking, and delaying solar means you will be footing higher electricity bills indefinitely.

Every month you wait costs you more.

With Stage Zero, you gain full control over your electricity bill and a rebate that gives you a full month of solar for free.

More affordable electricity is not some distant idea – it’s a decision you can make today.

And if you tap into it now, your budget will thank you from day one.

