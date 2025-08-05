Do a code audit on your software – and save time and money

Codehesion is offering South African companies a full software code audit to assess the quality of their software projects and a detailed report on where to improve.

Codehesion is one of South Africa’s premier software development companies with highly qualified software engineers.

It has conducted code audits on numerous large software projects for South African companies with excellent results.

Through these code audits, the companies were able to enhance the software’s performance, security, and maintainability.

Codehesion’s software code audit reviews the company’s tech stack, assesses the code quality, looks at the software architecture, and tests the security.

The final audit report provides details about the code readability and maintainability, a performance and security analysis, and recommendations on where to improve.

It also includes a consultation session with Codehesion’s software engineers who will walk the findings and answer questions.

