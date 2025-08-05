Octotel and Fly.Cool Launch Flexi Connect Prepaid – Premium Fibre Without Contracts

Octotel, South Africa’s best-rated fibre network, has partnered with Fly.Cool, an ISP renowned for its prepaid fibre success across the country, to launch Octotels Flexi Connect Prepaid.

This groundbreaking partnership brings a premium quality fibre internet product without the need for contracts or credit checks, bringing accessible, high-speed fibre wifi connectivity to more than 50 000 homes across the Western Cape.

Flexi Connect offers 30 days of uncapped, high-speed fibre internet, empowering users with the freedom to connect on their own terms, free from long-term commitments or unexpected monthly bills.

This innovative solution merges Octotel’s robust premium fibre infrastructure with Fly. Cool’s proven expertise and advanced systems in the prepaid internet market, directly addressing the real needs of South African households.

Addressing Market Demand and Accessibility

“With Prepaid Flexi Connect, Octotel isn’t reinventing the wheel—we’re making premium fibre more accessible to all,” says Faizel Ismail, Octotel General Manager.

“This product brings the quality, reliability, and prestige of Octotel’s existing fibre network in a more flexible and affordable way, ensuring that more people can experience the same world-class connectivity with payment methods suited for every household”.

The product directly tackles a critical gap in the market: most households require high-speed fibre internet but are often held back by rigid contract terms, high costs, or unreliable alternatives.

Unlike some offerings that claim flexibility but deliver slower speeds or hidden limits, Flexi Connect provides a truly contract-free solution without compromising quality or speed.

“Many options come with unstable connections or surprise fees, but with Flexi Connect, customers enjoy the same premium Octotel network—fast, stable, and reliable—at an affordable price,” adds Ismail.

“Whether you’re a student, young professional, or growing household, you can now enjoy guaranteed high-speed fibre with the flexibility you need”.

Partnership and Consumer Empowerment

Partnering with Octotel on this prepaid fibre innovation is Fly.Cool, a leading ISP with over 60,000 prepaid customers since 2021, known for its success in serving previously underserved communities.

“Traditional fibre connections come with contracts and credit checks—barriers that many previously underserved communities simply can’t clear or don’t want to face,” explains Farzana Wadee, Fly.Cool Chief Operations Officer.

“Octotel Flexi Connect breaks that model by removing contracts and credit checks entirely, putting power and control back in the hands of the consumer.“

“We are telling customers, connect when you can and top up when you want, get the same fibre speeds and experience as a contract based service.“

Wadee highlights the diverse customer base Octotel Flexi Connect serves: “We designed this to work for everyone. From young adults studying or streaming at home, to families supporting kids’ academic work, to township entrepreneurs building startups, and even the elderly raising grandkids— Flexi Connect fits all these needs”.

Click here to learn more about Octotel Flexi Connect Prepaid.

Seamless Installation and Flexible Top-Ups

Ease and speed of installation are key to the Prepaid Flexi Connect promise.

Octotel’s dedicated team guarantees installations within a few days of payment, complete with free installation and a complimentary ready-to-use router capable of supporting unlimited device connections.

“We have developed a very sophisticated billing and customer relationship platform via deep API integrations to ensure the sign up process, installation and customer support experience is quick, seamless and world class” – Farzana adds: “we are extremely proud of our teams and systems, what we have achieved here is cutting edge technology and empowers the customer first and foremost’

Top-ups are designed for simplicity and convenience: customers can upload debit cards for monthly billing or pay at local EasyPay outlets, banking apps, or via the EasyPay app using their reference number every 30 days.

Future Vision for a Connected Western Cape

Looking ahead, both Octotel and Fly.Cool are focused on expanding Flexi Connect’s reach, with more areas and package options to follow.

“Flexi Connect prepaid is part of our bigger vision for a more connected Western Cape” says Ismail.

“We’re creating products that are flexible, inclusive, and community-first so that we can empower our customers.”

When asked what he’d tell Western Cape residents about Flexi Connect, Ismail adds: “At Octotel, one of our core values is to Be Lekker—and we believe your internet experience should be lekker too. Premium fibre, no strings attached.”

Octotel Flexi Connect Prepaid is now available via www.fly.cool in select areas across the Octotel network.

Experience the freedom to connect on your own terms.

Find out more at: www.octotel.co.za/prepaid.