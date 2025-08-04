Think your electricity bill is too low for solar? Think again

Over 6 million South African homes could benefit from solar, yet fewer than 1% are plugged in.

Especially those with electricity bills of less than R 1 500 per month are slow adopters.

Why?

At first glance, it’s easy to think: “I don’t use that much electricity so is solar really worth it for me?”

The answer, backed by trends in usage, tariff hikes, and tech innovation, is a resounding yes.

Rising Bills, Rising Urgency

Electricity costs are on the rise:

Annual increases continue to outpace inflation.

Bills rise whether you use more electricity or not due to time-of-use tariffs.

At the same time, our household debt levels are climbing and South Africans are struggling to make ends meet.

In fact, according to the latest SA household study, we spend 75% or 3 out of every 4 Rands on necessities.

Enter Solar: New Options for Smaller Bills

With rising costs and squeezed wallets, more South Africans are choosing solar to manage their monthly bills.

Wetility, South Africa’s fastest-growing solar energy provider, has seen this shift firsthand:

“On the retail side, we are seeing 50% of our solar enquiries come from individuals and households with bills under R 1 500”, says Johanna Horz, Chief of Staff at Wetility.

“For families who want to start small but think long-term, this is the moment to make the switch. Even with a small bill, solar is a smart financial move.”

Known for their advanced Beast Bundle (a comprehensive solar solution including geyser control, award-winning AI optimization software, and full-service support), Wetility has now introduced PACE Core, a streamlined option designed for smaller-bill households.

At just R1399/month with zero upfront cost, PACE Core is Wetility’s most accessible all-in-one solar solution yet.

But Does It Really Make Sense for Small Bills?

“Absolutely”, confirms Horz.

“For many of these customers, PACE Core doesn’t just offset part of the bill, it replaces it. And not just that, the fixed R 1 399 monthly subscriptions help families budget better and avoid future tariff shocks.”

Importantly, there is no compromise on performance, no limited functionality or hidden costs.

The PACE Core is a platform for a true energy transition:

2.5kWp of solar panels – covering essential daytime loads

5.1kWh of lithium-ion battery storage – ensuring backup through outages and peak use periods

5kW inverter – capable of running most household appliances

Inclusive of Wetility’s AI Mode software – an award-winning energy optimisation tool

Always with full-service support, insurance, maintenance, and 24/7 monitoring

The bottom line?

Even if your electricity bill is modest, investing in solar, especially with a system like PACE Core, is a forward-thinking financial decision.

With a built-in battery, a powerful inverter, and a design that’s ready to scale as your needs evolve, it’s not just a starter system, it’s the foundation for a long-term energy transformation.

Because once you experience the control, stability, and transparency of smart solar, you may never want to go back to the grid the old way.

Start to reimagine how energy fits into your life: More efficient, more resilient, more fun.

