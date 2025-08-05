Leading With Change: A Woman’s Journey in Tech Leadership

Renasha Papiah, Commercial Business Manager at Acer Africa.

The technology industry is a dynamic and exhilarating space, constantly evolving and presenting new challenges and opportunities.

For seven years, I’ve had the privilege of being a part of this journey at Acer Africa, a company that has not only fostered my professional growth but also champions diversity and inclusion – as evidenced by its recognition on Forbes’ list of top companies for women.

My path in tech began as a Product Manager for Peripherals & Options, a role that allowed me to leverage my background in sales to deeply understand market needs and enhance our product offerings.

This foundational experience provided invaluable insights into the intricacies of the IT landscape and the importance of strategic product development.

Today, I serve as the Commercial Business Manager at Acer Africa, leading commercial strategies and business development initiatives.

It’s a role that demands constant innovation and a keen eye for seamless operations and impactful solutions.

What makes this role particularly significant to me is the unique position I hold as the only woman leading the commercial team.

This is not just a personal achievement but a testament to Acer’s commitment to empowering women in the IT industry.

My passion for technology extends beyond the daily tasks. It’s driven by a desire to optimize IT infrastructure and create meaningful, innovative solutions that truly make a difference.

The ever-evolving nature of the IT industry means there’s always something new to learn, a new challenge to embrace, and a new opportunity to make a mark.

For young professionals, especially women, looking to enter this field, I cannot stress enough the importance of continuous learning and adaptability. Embracing new technologies and staying curious are key.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, selecting the right tools, including business computers, is paramount for productivity and success.

This is a topic I’ve seen and explored in various platforms, including articles like the one on Gadget.co.za about business computers (See article), which highlights the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to IT infrastructure for businesses.

My journey at Acer Africa has been incredibly rewarding. It underscores the vital role women play in shaping the future of technology and reinforces my commitment to contributing to an industry that is both challenging and profoundly impactful.

I believe that by fostering diverse perspectives and leadership, we can truly unlock the full potential of the tech world.

