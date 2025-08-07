Axxess launches Home Internet – New plug-and-play service with free-to-use 5G router

Axxess has just launched its brand-new “Home Internet” service, a revolutionary plug-and-play solution.

This new offering leverages the combined power of Vodacom 5G, MTN 5G, and Telkom LTE to give you an instantly accessible alternative to traditional fixed lines.

This is not just new tech – it’s a more innovative way to get reliable, high-speed internet without the hassle and with more flexibility.

Why tech users choose Axxess:

Free to use high-end 5G router – available on Max and Max Plus packages.

– available on Max and Max Plus packages. Unbeatable coverage – Actively select Vodacom/MTN 5G or tap into Axxess’s top-ranked flexible Telkom LTE options.

– Actively select Vodacom/MTN 5G or tap into Axxess’s top-ranked flexible Telkom LTE options. Super-fast speeds – Ideal for 4K streaming, gaming, and working from home.

– Ideal for 4K streaming, gaming, and working from home. True Plug-and-Play – No installs, no cables – online in minutes

– No installs, no cables – online in minutes 3-Day Delivery Guarantee – Get connected faster.

If you already have an approved 5G router, you can also choose the SIM-only option – which starts from only R379 per month.

The service is available on month-to-month billing, which means you aren’t locked into any long-term contracts.

Axxess Home Internet is therefore perfect for:

Urban users demanding super-fast 5G speeds. Suburban/rural users needing Telkom LTE reliability. Anyone wanting the flexibility of Home Internet.

Get connected

With 74% of South Africans relying solely on mobile internet versus just 14.5% with fixed home connections, bridging the digital divide demands flexible and affordable alternatives.

Axxess Home Internet directly tackles this gap by delivering a great connectivity experience without barriers: zero installations, month-to-month flexibility, and free-to-use 5G routers on premium packages.

By leveraging the Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom networks, Axxess ensures that reliable, high-speed connectivity is finally accessible beyond smartphones.

No wires. No waiting. Just SA’s most innovative hybrid connectivity.

Click here to learn more about the Axxess Home Internet launch offer.