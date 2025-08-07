Understanding Your Private Healthcare Options: Medical Aid, Primary Health Insurance and GAP Cover

When it comes to private healthcare in South Africa, many are familiar with medical aid, but fewer understand the value of primary health insurance.

While both products serve similar purposes, they fall under different regulatory umbrellas.

They can complement each other, and in some cases, primary health insurance can be the more accessible and predictable option.

Medical Aid vs Primary Health Insurance: What’s the Difference?

Medical schemes are governed by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) under the Medical Schemes Act.

They’re required by law to pay for Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs), which often makes them more expensive. Health insurance is regulated as a financial product under the Insurance Act.

It doesn’t offer PMBs but instead provides clear, upfront cover limits. That means you know from day one what you’re covered for and up to how much.

If you’re admitted to a private hospital, medical aid often covers the full bill—especially for PMBs—but co-payments and exclusions can still apply. Primary health insurance may not cover everything either, especially for long, costly stays, but it offers one key benefit: clear, upfront cost limits.

How They Work Together

1. Medical aid + gap cover + primary health insurance

Let’s say you need a specialist procedure. Your medical aid pays the scheme rate (100%), but the doctor charges 500%.

Oneplan Gap Cover (from R220/month) steps in to cover up to 400% of the shortfall. That leaves you 100% short.

If you have Oneplan Health Insurance’s comprehensive Blue Plan (from R1000/month), it can cover the balance – plus extras like blood tests, GP visits, and medicine.

2. Medical aid + gap cover only

You have a procedure that requires a co-payment. Your gap cover helps with that, but the medical aid excludes part of the test.

Because gap cover only works if your medical aid pays something, you’re left with a bill. Without primary health insurance in place, that amount comes out of pocket.

Primary health insurance adds real value by covering what neither medical aid nor gap cover always can.

Why Oneplan Health Insurance?

Our primary health insurance product is one of the few in South Africa with credit agreements in place with Netcare, Life, and Mediclinic.

This means we can issue guarantees of payment, helping members get fast access to care. These partnerships are a testament to the strength and reliability of our offering.

As an affordable primary health insurance product, our plan includes both day-to-day benefits and in-hospital cover, making private healthcare more accessible, even if you can’t afford full medical aid.

Additionally, our health insurance gives you cover for dread disease, without you first needing to pay a co-payment.

No single product covers everything. Ideally, you’d have medical aid, gap cover, and health insurance working together.

But if that’s not an option, health insurance on its own can still provide solid, flexible cover.

Best of all, it gives you cost transparency and provider freedom—so you can focus on getting well, not worrying about surprise bills.