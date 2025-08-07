Save big on DStv Delicious tickets with DStv Rewards

DStv Rewards members now get exclusive dibs on discounted tickets to this year’s DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, taking place on 20–21 September 2025 at the Kyalami Grand Prix, Johannesburg.

If you’re a DStv Rewards customer, you can save R315 per ticket when you buy through the MyDStv App – while stocks last. Which is a higher discount than last year.

This is the first of several offers running exclusively through DStv Rewards.

From ticket giveaways to VIP upgrades, there’ll be more chances to access the festival your way, through money-can’t buy experiences.

But if you’re looking to lock in your spot at a discount, this first phase is where you start.

How to claim your discounted DStv Delicious tickets

Click here to join, download or open the MyDStv App. Log in. Tap on the “Rewards” icon, then Home of Rewards. Click on the DStv Delicious card, then “claim”. Go to “Claimed” to Copy Code to access your unique 30% discount. Redeem Now which will take you directly to the Ticketmaster website. Paste your code at checkout.

Each code is valid for up to 4 tickets.

There are only 1500 codes available per day, so don’t wait.

These tickets also come with express queue access and designated parking.

Why this matters

DStv Delicious isn’t just another event. It’s a culture moment. And as a subscriber, you get more than just access – you get added value.

DStv Rewards is about turning your subscription into real-world perks. This is one of them.

Look out for more

This discounted ticket offer is just the start.

Over the next few weeks, DStv Rewards will roll out more ways to experience the festival – from surprise giveaways to once-off VIP upgrades and an all-expenses paid experience up for grabs.

So if you haven’t joined DStv Rewards yet, now’s the time.

Download the MyDStv App, to join Rewards and claim your DStv Delicious Festival discount before the codes run out.