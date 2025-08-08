Why More South Africans Are Switching to Pre-owned Phones

In an economy where every rand counts, more South Africans are making the smart switch to pre-owned smartphones and PrO Pre-owned is leading the charge.

Whether it’s the soaring cost of new devices or the growing awareness around sustainability, buying a top-tier phone no longer means breaking the bank.

That’s where PrO comes in – offering handpicked, quality-checked and wallet-friendly devices backed by trust and transparency.

Quality You Can Count On

Every phone at PrO pre-owned undergoes rigorous testing. Devices are graded according to condition (Pristine or Premium) and each one is 100% functional.

The grading is clear, honest and based on cosmetic wear, not performance. You get a great phone that works like new, minus the premium price tag.

The best part? There are no surprises. What you see is what you get.

Plus, all devices come with a warranty and optional accessories, giving you peace of mind that you’re investing in something solid.

It’s Not Second-Hand — It’s Smart

Let’s face it: most “second-hand” phones out there come with risk.

But PrO pre-owned isn’t a reseller on a classifieds site — it’s a trusted platform designed to make the buying experience simple, safe and seamless.

Want an iPhone 13 without the R20k price tag? You’ll likely find it at PrO for thousands less, still in excellent condition and ready to go.

Good for Your Wallet and the Planet

Beyond the cost-saving benefits, pre-owned tech supports a more circular economy.

By choosing to buy a quality device that’s already been made, you reduce e-waste and extend the life of valuable hardware.

It’s a small change that can have a big impact.

Shop Online or In-Store

PrO pre-owned has an easy-to-navigate online store and retail locations within The Real Repair Company stores.

Whether you prefer browsing in person or checking out the specs from your couch, the process is hassle-free and transparent.

The Bottom Line:

PrO isn’t about compromise — it’s about confidence.

With pre-owned devices that look and feel like new, South Africans can stay connected, stylish and savvy — without overspending.

Visit www.propreowned.com to explore current deals, or view the top deals below – valid until 8 September 2025.

iPhone SE 2020 64GB Premium – R3,299

iPhone 11 128GB Premium – R7,399

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB Pristine – R11,499

iPhone 13 256GB Premium – R9,899

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB Premium – R8,999

iPhone 11 64GB Premium – R5,899