Partner with Soteria Cloud – Two models, one goal: business growth

When it comes to building recurring revenue in cyber protection, there’s no one-size-fits-all.

That’s why Soteria Cloud, in direct partnership with Acronis, offers two distinct partnership models — each designed to match your business structure, goals, and operational capacity.

Whether you want to simply refer customers and earn, or own the entire customer relationship, Soteria Cloud provides the tools, expertise, and local support to make you successful.

1. The affiliate model – refer and earn, hassle-free

This model is best for consultants, advisors, influencers, or businesses without the infrastructure or desire to deliver and support the service.

You refer potential customers using your unique affiliate link or code.

Soteria Cloud handles everything — sales, onboarding, technical support, billing — and you receive recurring commission for as long as the customer stays with us.

Key advantages include:

Zero operational overhead – We deliver, support, and invoice the customer.

– We deliver, support, and invoice the customer. Ongoing commission – Earn for the lifetime of the customer.

– Earn for the lifetime of the customer. Direct Acronis technology access – Enterprise-grade cyber protection adapted for South Africa.

– Enterprise-grade cyber protection adapted for South Africa. Local support advantage – No global call centres; our Cape Town team responds quickly in plain language.

– No global call centres; our Cape Town team responds quickly in plain language. Professional marketing resources – Ready-made collateral to help you promote.

This model is the best fit if you:

Have a strong network or audience that trusts your tech recommendations.

Want to earn recurring income without adding to your operational workload.

Prefer a simple, low-risk entry into the cyber protection market.

2. The reseller model – control, branding and higher margins

This model is best for MSPs, ISPs, and IT providers who want to own the customer relationship, set pricing, and integrate cyber protection into their service stack.

You purchase Soteria Cloud solutions at wholesale rates, manage your own customers via the Reseller Control Panel, and invoice them directly.

You can choose from three billing models — Per Workload, Per GB, or Per Device (Total Data Protection) — to suit each customer’s needs.

Key advantages include:

Full margin control – Set your own pricing and packages.

– Set your own pricing and packages. Brand flexibility – White-label and rebrand options available.

– White-label and rebrand options available. Custom-fit billing models – Match costs to customer consumption patterns.

– Match costs to customer consumption patterns. Add-on capabilities – Advanced Security, EDR/XDR, DR, DLP, Email Security, and more.

– Advanced Security, EDR/XDR, DR, DLP, Email Security, and more. Local expertise – We bridge the gap between Acronis’ global platform and South African market needs.

This model is the best fit if you:

Already deliver IT services and want to expand your offering.

Have sales and support infrastructure in place.

Want deeper integration of cyber protection into your own product portfolio.

Why partner with Soteria Cloud?

Direct Acronis partnership – Access to world-leading cyber protection technology.

– Access to world-leading cyber protection technology. L ocal hosting in Teraco CPT & JHB – Data sovereignty and POPIA compliance built in.

– Data sovereignty and POPIA compliance built in. South African-based support – Fast, human assistance that understands your customers’ environment.

– Fast, human assistance that understands your customers’ environment. Proven partner enablement – Marketing kits, training, and sales resources to accelerate your growth.

Which model should you choose?

Criteria Affiliate Reseller Customer ownership Soteria Cloud owns and supports You own and support Operational involvement None Full Earning potential Commission per referral Wholesale margin control Branding Soteria Cloud branding Your brand (white-label optional) Billing models N/A Per Workload, Per GB, or Per Device Best for Advisors, influencers, referral partners MSPs, ISPs, IT service providers

The bottom line

Both partnership paths put world-class Acronis technology and Soteria Cloud’s local expertise to work for you.

Affiliate is your low-touch, high-trust option — perfect if you want to monetise your network without operational complexity.

is your low-touch, high-trust option — perfect if you want to monetise your network without operational complexity. Reseller is your full-control, full-integration option — perfect if you want to build cyber protection into your service stack and own the customer journey.

Ready to start?

Choose the path that fits your business model and let’s grow together.

Click here to learn more about Soteria Cloud.